Overkill’s The Walking Dead Reveals Gameplay Trailer, Release Date

A new trailer for Overkill’s The Walking Dead has been revealed today at Microsoft’s E3 conference that finally showed off some gameplay from Overkill Software’s latest game that’s now launching on November 6 in North America.

After multiple trailers unveiled one after another, this is our first look at gameplay that debuted just before E3’s doors officially open so that gamers could see Overkill’s The Walking Dead in person. The trailer showed some up-close scenes of the zombies when the four main characters had to grapple with the undead. Other human characters were also seen during the trailer to show that the world is populated with human AI just as it is filled with zombies. Each one of the four main characters that’s been revealed so far – you can see all of their character stories below – were all shown in the trailer as well, each one being one of the pickable characters in the four-player co-op game.

Overkill’s take on The Walking Dead was already known to have an E3 appearance in store for attendees, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to see that the game was spotlighted during the conference. With the game also due out this year, it was expected that Overkill would want to get out as much about the game as possible leading up to its upcoming release.

If you haven’t yet caught anything on Overkill’s The Walking Dead’s core protagonists, you’ve missed out on some intense trailers that showcased each of the four members of the team. Aiden, Maya, Grant, and Heather were all revealed in that order, and you can watch all of them right here. For those that haven’t seen anything at all about the game, you can read more about its setting and the core features below courtesy of the game’s official site.

“OVERKILL’s The Walking Dead is a four player co-op action FPS, where you and your friends fight the dead as well as the living. Set in The Walking Dead Universe, you and your group try to survive in a post-apocalyptic Washington D.C.

“Each character has their own Special Abilities, Skill Trees, Squad Roles, Play Styles and Story Arcs, but teamwork is paramount. The action is close-up and intense: take out enemies carefully with a silent melee attack or go in guns blazing with your choice of each class weapons. You need to be able to improvise as nothing is certain and a horde of walkers is always right around the corner.”