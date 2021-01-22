Overwatch 2 Fans Are Starting to Worry About the Game

✖

Blizzard announced and revealed Overwatch 2 back in 2018. Since then, it's been more or less radio silence, until last week, when a damning new report surfaced online suggesting the game's having development issues and that it's being delayed. By itself, this report -- which came from a prominent leaker who leaked the sequel's existence before it was announced -- was enough to have fans of Tracer, Winston, and co. worried about the sequel, especially when paired with the fact that Blizzard hasn't said a peep about the game in over two years.

Adding to this speculation is Blizzard's career page, which, as of this week, is trying to fill 43 different positions for the development of Overwatch 2, including several leadership positions. Now, again, this by itself isn't extremely notable, but there's a lot of context in play that raises some red flags. Further, 43 different positions for one game is a lot, especially for a game that many assumed was heading towards the final stages of development.

There's more fueling player's worries though. Today, Activision announced it's merging Vicarious Visions -- a studio that's recently worked on Destiny, Crash Bandicoot, and Tony Hawk -- into Blizzard to exclusively assist Blizzard on its projects. Now, Vicarious Visions is a valuable asset for Activision, both as a support studio and a studio that recently resuscitated both of the aforementioned dormant IP. In other words, if it felt the need to merge it into Blizzard, well that doesn't exactly reflect well on the Overwatch developer.

I’m sorta convinced overwatch 2 isn’t actually real. — Designated Kitty (@Designatedkitty) January 22, 2021

At the moment of publishing, Blizzard is remaining silent on Overwatch 2 even in the face of growing concerns, and at this point, it doesn't look like it's going to budge. However, it has confirmed it will have news to share about the game at BlizzConline next month.

Overwatch 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, PS5 and Xbox Series X versions have not been announced, but it's safe to assume the sequel is also in the works for the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles. For more coverage on the game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.