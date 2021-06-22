Overwatch Adds Long Overdue Feature

✖

Starting today, Overwatch players on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC can play against one another, as cross-play has finally been added to the game! The official Overwatch Twitter account made the announcement earlier today, and it simply requires that players link their console to their Battle.net account. Those that don't have an account will simply have to set one up for free, and then they'll have the option of playing against gamers on other platforms. The addition is long overdue, and for those that have been waiting patiently for the feature to be implemented, this should come as very good news!

Blizzard's Tweet announcing the addition of cross-play can be found embedded below.

Cross-Play has arrived. You can now group up with friends across the globe on PC, @xbox, @playstation and @nintendo. Link your console to your https://t.co/Vqndyf7pSK account and play with your friends! pic.twitter.com/FpOyCXT9sY — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 22, 2021

The best part about this update is the fact that Overwatch fans will now have the option of playing with their friends, no matter which platform they prefer. Every gamer has their own specific platform of choice, and now Overwatch fans will have the option of playing together, regardless. That fact is shown off in the Tweet above, as players on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch can be seen enjoying the game together.

While the idea of cross-play was unthinkable just a few short years ago, it's now become somewhat of an industry standard! Implementing cross-play can lead to some hurdles for developers, which is likely what took so long for it to come to Overwatch. However, it also helps to maintain interest in a game. Cross-play makes it less likely that players will struggle to find others to enjoy the game with, resulting in greater longevity. Given the popularity of Overwatch, this likely was never a major problem for players, but it should reduce that possibility!

Overwatch is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to play Overwatch with friends on other platforms? Do you think this update was long overdue? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!