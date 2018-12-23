‘Overwatch’ Art Director Creates Some Incredible Hero Concept Art, Including One Inspired by ‘Portal’

Overwatch art director Arnold Tsang was joined by Michael ‘Gabe’ Krahulik on a recent livestream for Penny Arcade where they created real-time heroes for Overwatch in a way that let fans not only in on the magic, but to actually be a part of it.

Though we’re doubtful we’ll see any of these heroes actually make their way into the game – no way would Blizzard be that blantant about teasers (though anything could happen) – it is really cool to see some of the talented artists do their craft in such a way so that fans can see how some of their favorite heroes came to be. This was also a really awesome opportunity for those looking at becoming a developer as well with a focus on design; a way to see the process up close and personal!

One of my personal favorites is the robotic hero concept that was heavily inspired by Valve’s Portal. It may not be Wheatley, but you still get the overall feel of the AI’s in the puzzle game in addition to the iconic two-toned colors that Chell herself used with her Portal gun.

You can see for yourself in the video above, but basically how the stream worked was a fan would give an idea and the two artists would run with it. They’d take the different suggestions and make them their own, and honestly? It’s super impressive!

It’s no secret that Overwatch houses some pretty strange heroes in the shooter’s character roster, so to see some of these off-the-wall designs isn’t that crazy in relation to the game itself. With a giant Gorilla and a death-dealing Hamster, and a zenned out omnic, the sky really is the limit for who we could see make the roster next.

What do you think about the creative process seen in the video above? What would you like to see be added to the game next? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

As for the game itself, Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.