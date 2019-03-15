‘Overwatch’ Dev Confirms That Sombra and Baptiste Are BFFs

Now that Baptiste, the latest hero to arrive in Overwatch, is making his way out of PTR, fans who got to test him out early in the game’s testing servers are excited to get even more comfortable with the combat medic with Talon roots. While learning about his tumultuous origins story was incredible and a true testament to the powerful narrative that fuels this FPS, one Blizzard dev confirmed another interesting tid-bit about his past and how he became BFFs with the hacker that plays both sides: Sombra.

When one fan asked during a recent AMA over on the Blizzard forums if Baptiste had any sort of relationship with Sombra, Alyssa Wong answered “Baptiste and Sombra met for the first time while both were working for Talon. Over time, they became good friends. Sombra likes to keep an eye on everything, but she’s also looking out for Baptiste, even though he left Talon. It’s always nice to see what her old buddy has been up to.”

His past was definitely one filled with moments of discovery, and becoming who he was truly meant to be. According to Blizzard, “Baptiste is a battle-hardened combat medic who wields an assortment of experimental devices and weaponry to keep allies alive and eliminate his enemies. Baptiste’s Biotic Launcher fires a three-round-burst that rewards accuracy and recoil control with significant damage output. His alternate fire lobs grenades that heal allies near the point of impact. With Regenerative Burst , Baptiste activates an intense surge that heals himself and nearby allies over time. When danger is near, Baptiste can toss out his Immortality Field to prevent allies from dying. Baptiste moves around the battlefield with Exo Boots , jumping over obstacles and clearing distances that would stop other heroes. Baptiste deploys his Amplification Matrix as his ultimate, which doubles the damage and healing effects of friendly projectiles.”

We’re hoping this means some awesome dialogue between the two in between matches. Blizzard is great when it comes to showing off a bit of these heroes’ history with witty interactions while waiting for a match to begin, and if they were so close — this must mean we’re going to have some good ones on the horizon!

As for when the newest hero arrives in the main game on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, he will make his full debut on March 19th.

Thoughts on the new hero and revealed backstory? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

