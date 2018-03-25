Overwatch Tests D.Va Nerfs, Blizzard World Adjustments on PTR

Blizzard has added a new set of work-in-progress changes to the Overwatch Public Test Realm (PTR) to test nerfs and buffs for different heroes along with new player avoidance features.

The latest PTR update that was shared on the Blizzard forums yesterday is a slightly larger one than players are used to with five heroes on the table for changes among map adjustments and other features. These changes are always subject to change, however, so there’s no guarantee that they’ll ship to live servers in the form that they’re in. The PTR is also only available for PC players, but any changes that are included in the next patch will be applied to the console versions as well.

Blizzard started with the changes coming for the Blizzard World map before heading into the hero changes and other general updates, all of which can be seen below as well as through the official PTR patch notes.

Map Changes

Blizzard World is the latest map to be added to Overwatch, and though the changes being tested for the map aren’t huge, they’re worth taking note of for players that find themselves on the map often.

The plan is to adjust the first payload checkpoint that’s encountered at the Pylon Terrace, according to the PTR patch notes, with Blizzard also explaining why it’s looking to make such a change.

Blizzard World

Moved the first payload checkpoint (Pylon Terrace) back 10 meters

Developer Comments: We moved the checkpoint back for two reasons. The original location swung the map’s balance too far in one direction (favoring the defenders). Also, once the payload reached the checkpoint, defenders returning from spawn could get pinned in this area, usually resulting in their death.

General Updates

The “General Updates” section of the patch notes also includes the addition of the new feature that was previewed recently called “Avoid as Teammate” where players can blacklist up to two players from their team for a certain amount of time.

General

Players can choose to “Avoid as Teammate” with a dropdown menu in the Career Profile

Developer Comments: The addition of the “Avoid as Teammate” option gives players the ability to craft their online gameplay experience. Up to two players can be selected with this feature. If you use the “Avoid as Teammate” option on a player, the matchmaker will no longer place you on a team with the avoided player for one week. To learn more about this feature, click here.

Report Menu

The “Poor Teamwork” dropdown menu option has been removed

The “Griefing” dropdown menu option has been renamed “Gameplay Sabotage”

Developer Comments: Due to player confusion about the most appropriate category to report players for poor or toxic gameplay, we are removing the Poor Teamwork option from the reporting system. Players should instead use the Gameplay Sabotage option when players actively harass or disrupt their own team with game mechanics or their actions. Players should not be reported simply for performing poorly, since everyone occasionally has a bad game.

Heroes

Sombra’s “Enemies Hacked” end-of-round card now also displays her offensive assists

Brigitte’s Golden Weapon variant will now also give her a golden shield

Changed Mercy’s Valkyrie voice line

UI

Simplified Hero Select tips for roles

Hero Updates

D.Va

Micro Missiles

Explosive damage reduced from 6 to 4

Developer Comments:Va’s burst potential is a bit too high, and her Micro Missiles are a major part of that. Currently each missile deals 3 impact damage and 6 explosive damage. We’re reducing explosive damage from 6 to 4 but leaving the impact damage the same, the net result being 22% damage reduction.

Mei

Endothermic Blaster

Now pierces through enemies

Developer Comments:This change helps Mei combat multiple targets that are clumped up and also makes it easier to keep her freezing a specific target if another enemy gets in the way. In addition, this change helps her ultimate more consistently be able to freeze more targets, especially if they are near each other. Note: While her shots now pierce enemies, they still do not pierce barriers such as Reinhardt’s shield.

Reaper

Death Blossom

Reloads Hellfire Shotguns after use

Wraith Form

Move speed bonus increased from 25% to 50%



You can now cancel the ability by pressing the Shift or Primary Fire hotkey

Developer Comments:These changes help Reaper use Wraith Form more consistently as an escape, but they also open up new options, such as chasing down key targets.

Moira

Biotic Grasp

Transparency increased the closer you are to a target

Coalescence

Now becomes more transparent the closer its visual effects are to a player’s camera

Fade

Transparency increased the closer you are to a target

Developer Comments:Due to issues with visibility, we have made most of Moira’s visual effects fade away the closer they are to the camera. We have also made modifications to Coalescence to greatly increase the ability for foes and allies alike to see through it when facing it.

Zenyatta

Orb of Destruction

Secondary fire rate of fire reduced by 15%

Developer Comments:Zenyatta is meant to be able to deal a lot of damage, especially for a support, but his alternate fire burst damage was a bit too high. This change keeps the overall damage the same but lowers the DPS slightly and makes it harder to hit multiple shots at very long ranges.

UI, Game Browser, Custom Games, and Bugfixes

User Interface Updates

General Heroes can now be selected by double-clicking the hero icon during Hero Select Added leaderboard information to the competitive information screen. This can be accessed by right-clicking the menu on the competitive card



Game Browser and Custom Games Updates

General Lockout Elimination cards in the Arcade are now just referred to as Elimination



Bug Fixes