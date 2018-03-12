Overwatch League Team Releases Felix “xQc” Lengyel Following Controversy, Suspensions

While the Overwatch League has generated a lot of excitement between teams over the past few weeks, it’s also gathered a bit of controversy – and a great deal of it comes from Felix “xQc” Lengyel.

This player has managed to get suspended from play twice for controversial actions, and it appears that the Dallas Fuel has finally had enough. Today, the team confirmed that the organization is parting ways with “xQc,” in the midst of his second suspension.

Fuel owner Mike Rufail released a statement, noting, “There are few players out there who have achieved as much success in as short a time as Felix has in competitive Overwatch. Ultimately, it was in the best interest of our organization and Felix to part ways before the expiration of his contract. No one wants to see Felix succeed more than we do, and we believe he has a bright future ahead of him. I want to thank him for his time and the passion he brought to the Dallas Fuel.”

Despite being able to master play as Winston in the game, “xQc” has run into his fair share of troubles. Back in January, he was initially suspended after making an unfavorable comment against a rival player. Following that suspension, he was amongst three players and a coach that were punished this week, after spamming game chat with an equally unfavorable emoji.

The team will move on through stage two of the Overwatch League without Felix, and his next move hasn’t been detailed just yet.

“Our focus is to field a roster with players that are available to help the Dallas Fuel succeed now and in the future,” noted Rufail. “Releasing Felix today allows us the flexibility to make additional signings during the league transfer window and allows Felix to pursue other opportunity this season and on stream.”

“xQc” didn’t have any comment on the matter, but we’re likely to hear from him soon enough. No word yet if another Overwatch League team is interested in signing him.

This just goes to show that no one is going to put up with intolerant behavior in the Overwatch League, even if their skills prove to be worthwhile in matches. Sometimes, you just have to act human.

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

