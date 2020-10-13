Overwatch Reveals London Calling #2 Cover, Preview Pages, and More

Blizzard Entertainment is officially set to release a new issue of the recent Overwatch comic featuring Tracer, London Calling, tomorrow. In case you somehow missed it, the new comic is part of a partnership with Dark Horse Comics and is written by Mariko Tamaki with art from Babs Tarr, and ComicBook.com has been provided the cover and a couple of preview pages to exclusively reveal from London Calling #2!

"Overwatch is partnering with Dark Horse Comics to bring you the first installment of the Overwatch London Calling Comic Series," the original announcement of the series stated. "Illustrated by New York Times bestselling comic artist Babs Tarr and written by Eisner Award winner Mariko Tamaki, the series focuses on the life of young Tracer in the streets of London. The first of five issues will be launching digitally, with the physical version launching in the coming months. Subsequent issues are to be released on a monthly basis."

Here's the synopsis of the new comic, straight from Blizzard Entertainment:

"Years after Overwatch has been disbanded, the world finds itself beset by injustice and vulnerable to self-interested powers. Sentient, intelligent robots called omnics still struggle in the decades since the Omnic Crisis, demanding equality and an end to discrimination against their kind. The world needs heroes again, and heroes often come from unexpected places.

"Ex-Overwatch agent Tracer has befriended Iggy, an omnic who shares her love of music. After visiting Iggy’s home in the Underworld, where most of London’s omnic population struggles to survive in harsh conditions, Tracer has vowed to help Iggy repair the Grid, the Underworld’s source of power. But in doing so, she’s attracted the attention of Kace and his followers, who believe nothing good can come from humans."

The second issue of Tracer's London Calling comic will officially launch tomorrow, October 14th, on Overwatch's official website. You can check out the first issue right here. Overwatch itself is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Overwatch 2 is in development, though no specific platforms have been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Overwatch franchise right here.

What do you think of Overwatch's new Tracer comic? Are you excited for more Overwatch comics in general? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming! And keep scrolling to check out the full cover and first preview pages for London Calling #2!