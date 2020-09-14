Overwatch Releases New Tracer Comic

✖

Surprise! Blizzard Entertainment today announced, and released, a totally new Overwatch comic featuring Tracer, the character featured on the video game's box art and largely considered to be the title's lead character when it comes to marketing and the like. The London Calling comic is part of a partnership with Dark Horse Comics and is written by Mariko Tamaki with art from Babs Tarr. Though the first issue, which focuses on the life of a young Tracer, has been released digitally, there are still four more to come, and a physical version will also come out "in the coming months."

"Overwatch is partnering with Dark Horse Comics to bring you the first installment of the Overwatch London Calling Comic Series," the announcement from today reads. "Illustrated by New York Times bestselling comic artist Babs Tarr and written by Eisner Award winner Mariko Tamaki, the series focuses on the life of young Tracer in the streets of London. The first of five issues will be launching digitally, with the physical version launching in the coming months. Subsequent issues are to be released on a monthly basis."

In addition to the new comic, Overwatch will also be releasing a new event called Tracer's Comic Challenge tomorrow, September 15th, thought details are scarce at this point. It does, however, look to add new Tracer skins, of course. You can check out the brief trailer for both below:

Overwatch is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Overwatch 2 is in development, though no specific platforms have been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Overwatch franchise right here.

