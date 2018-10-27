‘Overwatch’: Mei’s Levitating Snowball, Is It Worth the Pricetag?

Earlier this month we shared the news that Blizzard added yet another item to their amazing collectible line, this time with Mei’s Levitating Snowball charger that actually levitates! The adorable companion to the Overwatch hero crashes into the real world, but is it worth the $175 price tag? Here’s our review!

According to Blizzard, “Keep cool and be the coolest with the adorable hovering Snowball! Featuring several face plates to suit any mood, and very scientific levitating abilities, Snowball is the chillest desk buddy anyone could ask for.”

I’ll admit, when I first saw the price tag I thought that had to be a mistake. Sure, it levitates but it’s a charger, how can it be so much? Then I opened this bad boy up and as a huge Overwatch fan – though I am more of a Lucio main myself – I instantly fell in love. The facial expressions alternate, giving it personality that one expect from the snow-bearer of doom – including heart eyes!

The Snowball also uses magnets to levitate, not touching the base once. The base also lights up with a giant snowflake once plugged in adding another feature that makes it worth its while for those looking to add to their Overwatch collection.

We’ll have a full video of all of the features in action up here shortly, but for now check out a sneak peek at it’s adorableness:

LOOK HOW PERFECT THIS LEVITATING MEI SNOWBALL IS FROM BLIZZARD! Full video coming soon BUT IT IS SO CUTE! 😍 //t.co/3XdecxppFA pic.twitter.com/vIYKUMOIfA — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) October 25, 2018

The Magnetic Levitating Snowball comes with the snowball itself, a magnetic base, as well as an AC/DC adaptable. The faceplate even features several alternating expressions, just as it does in-game! You’ll also know when it’s successfully charging your device when a pulsating snowflake appears on the front.

So is it worth the price tag? To me? YES! It’s built well, it is multifunctional, it is to-scale and is an exact replica. Given the different components, its functionality, and how it all comes together, it is the perfect addition to any Overwatch collection. Also, the holiday season is coming right up! Just saying, might be a phenomenal gift idea!

Interested in snagging one for yourself? You can pre-order your own right here from the Blizzard Store.