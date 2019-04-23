‘Overwatch’ Monopoly and Ultimates Figures Are Available Now

When it comes to merch, Overwatch is as strong as ever. Case in point, Hasbro recently released several exciting products based on the game, including the Overwatch Monopoly Collector’s Edition board game, a series of Ultimates figures, and several new Nerf blasters.

You can pre-order the Overwatch Monopoly game right here for $49.99 with shipping slated for May. It features 6 character tokens including D.Va, Lúcio, Mercy, Reaper, Tracer, and Winston. Players choose a group leader, draft a team of 3 players, and battle for the high score. You earn points by moving around the board, capturing objectives, and collecting loot boxes.

The Overwatch Ultimates Series of 6-inch action figures includes Reinhardt, Reaper, Tracer, Lucio, and Sombra with dual packs of Ana /Soldier 76 and Mercy / Pharah. All of those figures are available to order on Amazon for $19.99 – $49.99. The Reinhardt figure is on the top end of that spectrum because it’s an absolute beast – it’s also the only one listed as pre-order on Amazon (July 1st). If you want it sooner, your best option is here at Entertainment Earth where it is set to ship in May.

In addition to the Monopoly game and Ultimates figures, Overwatch Nerf blasters are starting to ship out. You can order (or pre-order) them all right here. The lineup includes the Nerf Rival McCree blaster, Reaper Wright Edition blaster, D.Va blaster, and a series of MicroShots blasters.

On a related note, somebody with a lot of clout at Funko is still a big Overwatch fan, because it seems that they will never, ever stop making Pop figures from the game. Granted, this Pharah Pop in her Anubis skin is pretty awesome looking.

If you agree, the #497 Overwatch Pharah (Anubis) Pop figure is an Amazon exclusive that you can order right here. It’s not even a pre-order – it will be on your doorstep in two days if you’re a Prime member.

