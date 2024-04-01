Palworld's April Fool's Day Prank is a Fake Game Players Actually Want

One of the biggest problems with April Fool's Day is that oftentimes, developers and publishers will tease a fake game or mode that people would genuinely like to play. That's exactly what happened with Pocket Pair's April Fools' Day prank for Palworld, which is a dating sim featuring Pals and characters from the popular game. Pocket Pair actually went above and beyond for this prank, creating a whole trailer lasting more than a minute and a half. Titled "Palworld! More Than Just Pals," the trailer has already gotten more than 150,000 views on YouTube, and a lot of praise from fans.

The trailer for this fake Palworld game can be found below.

Lovander the Dating Sim Star

In the fake game, Katress and Chillet are shown as two of the Pals a player could potentially date. Those two are somewhat surprising choices, but the one that makes the most sense is Lovander, a Pal that has gotten a lot of attention since the game launched earlier this year. According to the game's Paldeck entry (where it has the assigned number 69), Lovander is "seeking a night of love," and though it was only interested in other Pals initially, "even humans have become the target of its debauchery." In addition to Pals, the dating sim would also feature human characters like Zoe that could be dated, and even the Black Marketeer. If Pocket Pair were to make this a full game, the studio already has a pretty good starting point!

Will the Palworld Dating Sim Actually Happen?

While this is very clearly labeled an April Fools' Day prank, reception on social media has been overwhelmingly positive, with a number of players stating that they would absolutely play a Palworld dating sim. Interestingly enough, the developers responded with "...perhaps..." to one player's request for a full game. While it seems unlikely, it's worth noting that some April Fools' Day teases have actually been made into full games. In 2013, WayForward "revealed" Catgirl Without Salad: Amuse Bouche, a fake game that the developer decided to turn into a full game just three years later. As such, there is precedence for this sort of thing, but it might take a few years if Pocket Pair decides to go through with it.

A dating sim spin-off might seem like a weird idea, but Palworld's huge popularity could help. The game was released in January on Xbox and PC, and has proven to be a huge success. Pocket Pair has been looking for way's to expand on the game, including plans for versions on other platforms, as well as a possible manga. Given the company's ambitions, it's easy to imagine a Palworld dating sim actually happening, but for now, fans will just have to settle for today's trailer!

Would you actually play a Palworld dating sim? Do you think Pocket Pair is gonna make this thing happen? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!