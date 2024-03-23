Palworld's Top 10 Most Popular Pals, According to Players

Which Pals are the best Pals in Palworld? That's a question that's probably been asked a million times over now since the game released in January and players put their Pals to work, but now, we have a better idea of which Pals people favor more. Pocketpair shared a semi-official ranking of the fan-favorite Pals in Palworld this week listing 10 of them which showed up most often during a giveaway held last month.

This list in question pulls from a Valentine's Day giveaway Pocketpair did over its various social media accounts back in February. Players were asked to submit their artistic versions of different Palworld Pals over on Discord or on Twitter by using a particular hashtag in order to be considered for a Steam gift card giveaway. That giveaway has come and gone, and while Pocketpair didn't say at the time that it'd be sharing the results, it seems today's top 10 list has taken into account how frequently certain Pals showed up whenever people submitted their art pieces. That means the list of course skews more towards Pals players might find aesthetically pleasing compared to which ones are actually the most useful, but this is as close as we'll get to an official top 10 list.

The best of the best Pals should look familiar to anyone who's been involved in the Palworld community over the past few months, but some Pals on the list may come as surprises. Pocketpair's video showcasing the top 10 Pals in Palworld can be found below along with the full list of winners if you can't be bothered to watch the montage.

Top 10 Most Popular Palworld Pals

Chillet Depresso Katress Anubis Quivern Lamball Daedream Relaxaurus Cattiva Pengullet

Most of the Pals in Palworld have pretty unique designs (though not as unique as some people would like as we've seen), but most Palworld players would probably agree that the list of the 10 most popular Pals during that giveaway here includes some of the most recognizable Pals in the game. Chillet, a Pal that's been compared to Pokemon equivalents of Goodra and even sometimes Furret, took the No. 1 spot with Depresso coming in just behind it while Katress holds third place. Katress' design lends itself to artistic interpretations of the Pal while Depresso has been one of the most memed Pals since launch. Similiarly, Chillet is often used in fan art and is put forward in discussions about the best Pals, so again, not surprising to see these three rounding out the top of the list.

That list could change in the future, however, as more Pals are still to be released. The first of those new monsters that's coming to Palworld is Belanoir, a Pal which was just revealed not long ago. Belanoir will be the first raid Pal introduced to the game, but Pocketpair has not yet said what, exactly, players will have to do to catch Belanoir beyond battling it and getting lucky nor has the Palworld developer said when Belanoir will be added.