Palworld Finally Adding Feature Players Have Wanted Since Launch

Palworld is finally adding a feature players on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S have wanted since launch. It has been almost two months since Pocket Pair released Palworld via early access. And while the game isn't as popular as it was at launch, there are still plenty grinding the game with their Pals. For those still playing, they are about to be rewarded with a feature everyone has wanted since the game released. As for the feature, it involves the Monitoring Stand players can build in their bases.

In Palworld, the Monitoring Stand lets players pick how hard Pals will work on any given task. Right now, there are only three options. Since release, players have asked for the feature to have more options to enable more flexibility and specificity. And that is exactly what is coming.

Over on the game's official Discord, a community manager on the game recently shared an image of the new Monitoring Stand coming in the game's next big update. With the change, it will now show players all the Pals they currently have working at their base. In other words, there are far more than just three options now, which can be seen in the images below. Not only can you assign various tasks to the Pals with the new menu, but mark tasks that you do not want them to do as well.

Old Monitoring Stand

New Monitoring Stand

Over on Reddit, and other parts of the Internet, players are quite excited for this. It may seem like a small upgrade, but it is a major improvement to one of the worst parts of the game.

"That is truly awesome. The monitoring stand as it is now is fairly useless, but this would change everything," says one Reddit user of the change. A second adds: "Oh boy if that gets implemented I will do a whole second run as soon as possible."

There is no word of when exactly this feature will be added to the game. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Palworld coverage -- including all of the latest Palworld news, all of the latest Palworld rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Palworld speculation -- click here.