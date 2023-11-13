Wonka Inspired Xbox Series X Console Revealed

Wonka is set to arrive in theaters next month, and Microsoft is celebrating the film's release with a new custom Xbox Series X console. The system in question will be awarded to one lucky fan as part of a special sweepstakes. The console has an all brown chocolate bar inspired design with the "Wonka" movie logo near the top. Winners will also receive a custom stand for the system designed to look like a candy storefront, a Wonka inspired controller, and a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass. Of course, the winner will also get some real chocolate in the form of an edible Xbox controller!

An image of the custom Xbox design can be found below. Official rules for the sweepstakes can be found right here.

(Photo: Xbox)

Custom Xbox Designs

Over the last three years, Microsoft has done a lot of custom designs for the Xbox Series X and Series S. Many of these designs have been inspired by various movies, including one based on Barbie last summer. While these custom designs tend to attract a lot of positive attention online, their rarity can sometimes be a source of frustration. Many would be willing to pay for some of these custom consoles if Microsoft were to offer them, but for some reason that has yet to happen!

Interestingly enough, one of these custom consoles did make its way to eBay last week. A custom Xbox based on the movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was sold on the website for $5,000. That design was particularly notable, as it featured "fuzzy" controllers meant to evoke Sonic and Knuckles. Given the extremely small number of custom consoles Microsoft offers, it's very rare to see any of them make their way to the secondary market. The seller claimed that they were not the actual winner of that particular contest, but obtained one of the systems through their work in the video game industry.

Wonka Release Date

Wonka is set to arrive in theaters on December 15th. Directed by Paul King, the movie stars Timothee Chalamet as the titular character. The film will also feature Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, and more. Unlike the 2005 remake, Wonka will serve as something of an origin story for the character, revealing how he went from working at a small chocolate store, to the king of candy that appeared in the original Roald Dahl book. While the 2005 remake has its fans, the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory remains one of the most beloved movies of all-time, thanks in large part to actor Gene Wilder. It remains to be seen whether Wonka will reach similar heights, but viewers can find out for themselves next month.

