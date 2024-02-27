Palworld's Next Update Is Live, Patch Notes Revealed

Earlier today, Palworld developers Pocketpair confirmed that it still planned to launch its next update before the end of the month. It seems that what they really meant was that the update would be out before the end of the day, as the team has officially dropped the next Palworld patch. The new update is available now on PC via Steam and is coming to Xbox platforms soon. Generally, updates come to Xbox the morning after, so expect to see it in that version soon. The biggest changes with this patch are two major fixes related to save data, making it a much better process.

Pocketpair has also introduced several fixes for the monsters you catch, which should make some of the best Pals in Palworld even better. That includes a needed change to Mossanda's partner skill that was causing bosses to get stuck in walls. Players will also notice quite a few bug fixes for player bases. That includes several changes to how base Pals work to make sure they no longer get stuck on top of buildings. There have also been a few server changes to make finding your preferred server a bit easier.

Below, you'll find the full list of patch notes. Palworld is available now on Xbox and PC platforms.

Palworld Update 0.1.5.0 Patch Notes

[Patch Notice]

・Steam patch v0.1.5.0

・Xbox patch v0.1.5.0

Steam version v0.1.5.0 has been released. (Xbox version v0.1.5.0 will released as soon as it is ready)

Patch Notes:

Major Fixes

Implemented backup of save data on the world selection screen

Resolved issue of unnecessary data accumulating in save data

Key Configuration

Added fully supported keyboard key configuration

Guild

Modified specification to allow guild members to be removed when not logged in

Player Issues

Changed long-press operation during player tasks to allow continuous work by pressing the work button once (This is switchable in the options settings)

Fixed issue where riding in prohibited hunting areas would not result in a crime ・Improved interaction accuracy with adjacent objects

Pals

Changed specifications so that when a Pal is instructed to "attack aggressively," the Pal will attack enemies indiscriminately even if they are not in combat

Corrected an issue to allow Pals of rank 1 or higher to be selected as concentrated material (higher-ranked Pals yield more points when concentrated)

Fixed bug where if a large amount of experience points were gained and the level increased to 50 at once, Pals would not learn any active skills

Mitigated an issue where using Mossanda's partner skill "Grenadier Panda" on a dungeon boss would cause the boss to get stuck in walls

Base Issues

Fixed an issue where base Pals would get stuck on top of a logging site, etc.

Added measures to prevent the issue where base Pals would wander around and get stuck at the border of the base area

Fixed an issue where Pals at the base would get stuck repeatedly starting transportation tasks and the light bulbs icon would appear over and over again.

Added measures to prevent the issue of base Pals getting stuck in the farm on a roof

Fixed an issue where work Pals would get stuck in the summon space of Palbox when restarting the server on a dedicated server.

Adjusted the default work priority of base Pals (Anubis will prioritize manual labour)

Significantly relaxed building restrictions for stairs and triangular roofs

Fixed an issue where sound would play in an infinite loop when Pals at the base used certain active skills.

Specifications changed so that all changes in environmental temperature are added up (if you put 4 campfires next to each other, the surrounding area will have the temperature of a volcano)

Implemented "relax" working style on the monitoring stand

Balance Adjustment

Significantly strengthened mining power for Digtoise partner skills

Fixed the abnormally high selling price of nails

Significantly increased the number of police officers who appear when a crime is committed

Added electric shock effect to Free Pal Alliance's crossbow

Adjusted the flight distance of Sphere Launcher and Scatter Sphere Launcher.

Increased the SAN value recovery amount of high-quality hot springs

Network Related

Renovated the server lobby

[Search by server name] will now work

Added the ability to view online players on a dedicated server

*On community servers, this will only be displayed if the setting is enabled

Others

Fixed the issue where Day 5 Memo was not placed

You can now adjust the in-game brightness in the settings

Fixed many minor bugs

Corrected various incorrect text

Improved measures against cheating

*We are currently working on an issue where auto-save fails on the Xbox and Xbox Game Pass versions. We expect that this will be resolved in an upcoming update.

===

We will continue development placing top priority on fixing major problems and issues. Thank you for your continued support of Palworld.