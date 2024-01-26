Palworld Players Figured Out How to Catch Bosses

Palworld has become the hottest game on the planet since launching last week. The game from developer Pocketpair has rocketed up the Steam sales chart despite also being available at no extra charge to Game Pass subscribers. With so many players diving into the early access game, some of them were bound to find glitches and bugs to make surviving Palworld's open world much easier. One of the funnier ones to come out in recent days is a bug that lets you capture Tower Bosses and keep them as your own Pals. These duo characters are some of the strongest in the game, so adding them to your team of Pals is legitimately game-breaking.

Palworld Tower Boss Glitch

This glitch was first discovered by a Redditor who goes by blastpass14. They were able to use the method to capture the first three Tower Bosses most players will come across in Palworld. That means you can reliably catch Zoe/Grizzbolt, Lily/Lyleen, and Axel/Orserk. However, players in the comments on the original Reddit post have claimed that you can capture all five Tower Bosses. That's a single comment in the post without any photo or video evidence, so don't be surprised if it doesn't work as we haven't been able to confirm it ourselves.

Importantly, this glitch was discovered a few days ago but is seemingly still working following today's patch. That doesn't mean Pocketpair won't eventually patch it out. However, if you want to pick up one of these Tower Bosses you should do it now in case Pocketpair sees the bug picking up popularity and decides to get rid of it.

How to Capture Tower Bosses in Palworld

The steps described by blastpass14 are relatively easy. They might seem a bit strange when you're reading them out, but multiple players have confirmed that it does work. Here are the steps you'll need to take to capture a Tower Boss. We'd recommend starting with Zoe and Grizzbolt as they seem to be the most consistent.

Find a settlement with a guard and punch them. Wait until your wanted level shows up on the screen and quickly teleport to any boss arena. With the police chasing you, force them to shoot the boss. Throw any ball at the boss' back. Blastpass notes that this is the most important step. You should have captured the boss and can use them like you would any other Pal.

Again, this might be patched out at any point by Pocketpair, so make sure to take advantage of it quickly if you want a Tower Boss in your lineup. Palworld is out now on Xbox and PC. Remember, the game is available on Game Pass, but that version cannot connect to the Steam version, meaning you won't be able to play with friends using crossplay.