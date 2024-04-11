Palworld Teasing Major New Summer Content, Including a New Island and New Pals

Palworld was one of several indie games given the spotlight during yesterday's Triple-I Initiative digital event. During the stream, Pocketpair showed off Palworld Arena, the game's upcoming PvP mode. While the trailer claimed that the new content will be out this summer, it seems that announcement was made in error. On the game's official Twitter account, Pocketpair stated that the trailer was supposed to only say "2024," implying that players won't see this content until fall or winter. While the news is sure to disappoint some fans, Pocketpair has confirmed that there will be other content to look forward to in the summer months.

"In the arena teaser, it stated that the arena would release in 'summer 2024.' This was a mistake and should have stated '2024.' We are very sorry for this mistake. We are working hard to prepare the arena for you all as soon as possible," the game's Twitter account reads. "This summer, a major update that will add a new island with a new species of Pals, new buildings, weapons, and more is scheduled to release. We hope you look forward to it!"

A Surprising Reaction from Palworld Players

News of a "delay" immediately after an announcement could have been a disaster, but reception to this change of plans was actually pretty positive! A number of Palworld fans expressed that this content is more exciting to them than a PvP mode, and while some might disagree, it's good to know that there will be something to tide over players while they wait for Palworld Arena. Fans also took the opportunity to share some of the things they want to see over the coming months, including dedicated Xbox servers, and a version released for PS5 (which might actually happen down the line).

Keeping Palworld Players Engaged

Over the last few months, there's been a lot of talk about Palworld's ability to keep players coming back. The game has seen a bit of a concurrent player drop-off since those early weeks of hype, which prompted Palworld's community manager to note back in February that "new content will come, and it's going to be awesome, but these things take a little bit of time." The fact that there seems to be a significant update just a few months away would certainly bode well.

It's worth noting that, while Palworld's numbers aren't nearly as high as they were around launch, the game has managed to maintain a level of interest that would make a lot of other studios jealous; according to SteamDB, Palworld's 24-hour peak on PC was 92,607 players. It will be interesting to see if these content updates boost those numbers, and get players to jump back into the game!

Are you excited for Palworld's summer update? Or would you have preferred to see Palworld Arena released sooner? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!