Palworld's Raid Update Causes Xbox Players to Lose Progress, Pocketpair Responds

Earlier today, an update was released for Palworld on Xbox platforms, bringing the game up to version v0.2.0.6 and adding some highly-anticipated new features. Unfortunately, it seems this update is causing issues with multiplayer save data. Developer Pocketpair is aware of the issue, and has addressed it in a post on Twitter. The company confirmed that it is currently working on a patch to resolve the problem, but we don't know when to expect it. Players should be aware that any save data created after v0.2.0.6 "will no longer be able to be loaded" once the new update drops.

"We have identified the cause and are currently developing a patch to fix this issue," a post on the game's official Twitter account reads. "Please do not load the affected save data until the patch is released."

How Long Will the Palworld Patch Take?

Basically, Xbox players should not try to load their multiplayer save data or create a new multiplayer save file until the fix is ready. Given the fact that Pocketpair is a relatively small developer, it's hard to say how long that might take, but this is already leading to some frustration for players. Palworld fans on Xbox were already forced to wait a few days after Steam users got this update, and now they'll have to wait even longer to see it resolved. Hopefully the developer will get it fixed quickly!

In addition to these problems, Palworld users are reporting that they're having a lot of issues with the game crashing on Xbox. At this time, we don't know how widespread the problem is.

Palworld's New Update

The highlight of this new update for Palworld is the game's first Raid boss, Bellanoir. The Raid boss cannot be captured, but if players are able to successfully complete the Raid, they'll be able to hatch Bellanoir from the eggs they receive. The update also features a number of other additions, including changes to Pals like Kelpsea and Dumud. Patch notes for today's update can be found right here.

While things are a bit of a mess at the moment on Xbox, the new update for Palworld coincides with a sale for the game on Steam. Right now, Palworld is being offered for 10% off, knocking the game down to $26.99, from its usual $29.99. Additionally, the Palworld game and soundtrack bundle has been discounted by 15%, bringing it down to $30.76. These discounts are nothing too significant, but they might be enough to convince anyone that's been on the fence. Both discounts are live right now, but will only last through April 16th, so Steam users will want to act sooner, rather than later!

