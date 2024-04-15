Palworld's Latest Update Fixes an Annoying Bug on Steam and Xbox, Patch Notes Released

A new update was released for Palworld this morning, bringing the game up to version 0.2.2.0. While the Steam version was made available first, the update has since been released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, as well. Players should not expect to see anything too substantial from this one, as it's mostly focused on bug fixes. However, there is one pretty notable change, as it seems Pals were only doing half the amount of damage they were supposed to be! Full patch notes from the game's official Twitter account can be found below:

Major Fixes

Corrected an issue that caused all Pal attacks to deal only half the intended damage.

Other Fixes

Corrected the hit detection in the latter parts of the "Nightmare Ray" and "Nightmare Bloom" attacks.

Reduced the jittering of sleeping Pals on Pal beds.

You can now close the character editing screen of the antique dresser using the ESC key.

Corrected other minor bugs.

Palworld Changes Fans Want to See

Hopefully these changes will lead to an overall better experience. Judging from the reactions to the Twitter post, it seems that a lot of players have already noticed the change to Pal attacks. That bug was making it a lot harder and more time consuming for players, but thankfully things have been resolved.

As is often the case with updates like this, Palworld's Twitter post has resulted in players listing a number of other issues they're hoping to see resolved and features they'd like added. Notably, fans have been asking about the possibility of cross-play between the PC and console versions. Many Xbox players have also been frustrated by a bug that causes the player to crash through the map. Unfortunately, there's been no word from Pocketpair when that issue will get resolved, but hopefully it can get fixed quickly!

Will Palworld be on PS5?

In addition to these requests, several fans asked Pocketpair about a potential PS5 version of Palworld. Nothing has been announced as of this writing, but Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe told Bloomberg last month that the studio has been discussing the possibility of bringing Palworld to other platforms. In that interview, Mizobe did not cite specific platforms, but it's safe to presume this this would mean PS5. Of course, a version for Nintendo's Switch successor is also a possibility, or versions for mobile considering that there have been Palworld knock-offs released on iOS and Android.

Unfortunately, we just don't know where Palworld will head next! The game's massive level of success makes it seem all but inevitable that we'll see other versions, but readers should keep in mind that Pocketpair is a pretty small studio, so it could take a while. For now, anyone interested in playing the survival game will have to do so on Steam or Xbox!

What changes are you hoping to see in Palworld? Would you like to see the game brought over to PS5? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!