Palworld Creators Held "Emergency Meeting" with Epic Games Because It Has So Many Players

Palworld's servers apparently took quite the beating this weekend which resulted in some connectivity issues for those who tried to play the game on release. With 1 million copies sold in the first couple of hours of the game being available and over 500,000 concurrent players that same night, however, those kinds of server problems are to be expected, and considering how multiplayer launches typically go, Palworld actually handled things pretty well. That's due in part to an "emergency meeting" that the devs has, it seems, when they met with Epic Games to scale their server needs after so many people tried to play Palworld at the same time.

Palworld creators Pocketpair talked about the "emergency meeting" with Epic Games in the wee hours of the morning on Discord as the Palworld player count kept climbing overnight. At that time, the game had crossed 700,000 concurrent players, though it's gone even higher now with the help of some server renovations.

Palworld's Emergency Meeting

Over in the Palworld Discord, Pocketpair community manager Bucky shared a message in the game's announcements channel around 1 a.m. PT as players kept pouring into the game. A problem had occurred within Epic Games' backend, Bucky said, and the ensuing meeting was called to address that and to improve connectivity problems.

"The number of players exceeded 700,000 concurrent players, and a problem occurred in the Epic Games backend," Bucky said in the game's Discord. "We had an emergency meeting with the Epic Games team and had them add an update to the Epic Games backend at short notice. We have confirmed that this has resolved the connectivity errors and issues when hosting co-op games on Xbox and PC. You should notice an improvement in connectivity and the errors should start to disappear shortly."

To connect that "emergency meeting" more to problems players may have been experiencing, it was said in the same Discord channel that this update should directly affect two different error messages players were getting.

"Failed to host multiplayer session," one of those error messages would say. "Please check your internet connection. Restarting the game or your PC may fix this issue."

The other error message players were getting was less straightforward and said "OnCreateSessionCompleteDelegate bWasSuccessful == false," but both of those should be more or less fixed as of this morning.

Palworld Success So Far

The stats about the game selling 1 million copies and having over 500,000 concurrent players were shared quickly after the game's release, but they're already outdated now. Already, the game has sold over 2 million copies since its Friday release on the PC and Xbox platforms, and based on the wording of the tweet announcing that, that's not accounting for those who might be playing via Xbox Game Pass either.

【Incredible!】

The number of Steam users currently playing #Palworld has exceeded 730,000! ! !



The 10th highest all-time peak in Steam history!



We can't control the momentum at all.

Thank you so much everyone for playing Palworld! ! ! #Pocketpair pic.twitter.com/w3CH4pYkzs — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 20, 2024

Since then, over 730,000 people have been active at once in the game on Steam which puts Palworld already in the No. 10 spot in Steam's most-played games.

Aside from a very small hotfix and the updates about servers and stats, no major updates or messages have been shared by Pocketpair yet, but expect to hear more from the devs after things calm down beyond this weekend.