Palworld Release Date, Early Access, and More to Know

Palworld is set to release in early access this week, and it's already generating a lot of interest online. The monster catching game seems to be taking some inspiration from the Pokemon franchise, as players are able to seek out and befriend creatures known as Pals. Like Pokemon, it also seems the game will have a nefarious organization to deal with; rather than Team Rocket, Palworld will have its own "ruthless poaching syndicate." Despite these notable similarities to Pokemon, there are also some major differences, including crafting elements and the ability for players and Pals to use guns!

Palworld Early Access Release Date, Price, and Platforms

(Photo: Pocketpair)

Palworld will be entering early access on January 19th. On that day, the game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Palworld will cost $29.99, but it will also be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass, allowing users to try it as part of their subscription. At this time, no other platforms have been announced. On the game's Steam page, Palworld developer Pocketpair notes that there are currently no plans for a PS5 release, but it "will consider it during development."

The early access period for Palworld is expected to last for at least a year, and the developers are planning to use that time to make adjustments based on reception. Pocketpair will release a roadmap for the game shortly after launch, detailing some of the features that players can expect to see over the coming months.

Palworld Multiplayer

From early access launch, Palworld players will be able to enjoy the game with up to three friends via online co-op. There will also be the ability to create servers for up to 32 players. It should be noted that players will not be able to bring over their existing character for these games. The host will be able to jump between single-player and multiplayer, but no one else will. That feature is planned for the future, and Pocketpair is also planning to add PvP elements down the line.

Unfortunately, all multiplayer will be restricted by platform, which means that Xbox users and Steam users will not be able to use cross-play. Thankfully, the developer is working to "make this a possibility as soon as possible."

Palworld Gameplay

(Photo: Pocketpair)

Palworld is a survival game where players will be able to interact with Pals in a number of different ways. They can ride them to explore the world, use them to create and take care of farms, put them to work in factories, and even use them as labor to build different structures. Pals can also be used to explore dungeons and take on dangers, but unlike Pokemon, they can die, so players will have to take that into account when they make decisions.

Are you planning to play Palworld when early access starts? What do you think of the game so far?