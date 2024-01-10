Palworld Will Be Missing 2 Key Features at Launch

Recently, developer Pocketpair finally announced the release date for its upcoming Pokémon-like survival game Palworld. The game has been building hype since revealing its first trailer featuring pocket monsters wielding guns, and fans only have to wait until January 19 to pick up the game on Xbox and PC platforms. The best part is that Palworld is coming to Xbox Game Pass, so it won't cost subscribers anything extra. However, it's important to note that this initial release is the early access version of the game, which means at least two major features won't be available on day one.

Palworld Early Access Release

🚨Release date: Friday, January 19, 2024🚨

[#Palworld]



🎬The latest trailer featuring a large amount of Pals and field bosses has been released!

🧭Open world survival crafting game for up to 32 players!

🔫Gather your weapons and go on an adventure with over 100 types of pals! pic.twitter.com/M8dWGDxiLL — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 9, 2024

At launch, Palworld players will have over 100 different types of Pals to collect. They'll also have access to a large number of the game's core features, but Pocketpair will slowly add more to the game. One of the biggest areas fans can expect to see additions is in Palworld's multiplayer. While it will support up to 32 players on a server at launch, there are plans to introduce several key improvements.

The most notable of these changes will be the addition of PvP. This is a monster-catching game at its heart, meaning battles will play a large part. At launch, you won't be able to fight against other players, but Pocketpair has already made it clear that it is working to get that added as soon as possible. The team says it is "currently testing PvP internally and experimenting with different approaches."

Of course, that's not all that's coming over the next few months. Because the game is launching on Game Pass, many players might've expected that it would feature crossplay between PC and Xbox. Unfortunately, that also won't be in Palworld at launch, but the team is "working to make this a possibility as soon as possible!" The team is also looking to add mod support in the near future, though it also doesn't have a firm timetable for that yet.

This is likely just the tip of the iceberg of content coming during the early access period. Pocketpair says in the official FAQ on Steam that it will share the Year 1 roadmap shortly after release. Once that happens, we'll likely get a better idea of what the team plans to add and how often to expect new updates.

What is Palworld?

As mentioned above, Palworld is a monster-catching game where you can use your Pals to do battle in various dungeons. However, its gameplay goes much further than a simple Pokémon knockoff. You can use your various Pals to help build structures and let them employ their various special abilities to automate those buildings. Doing this makes it easier for you to survive and thrive in the harsh landscape.

You can also choose to go in the opposite direction and enter the high-stakes world of Pal poaching. There are sanctuaries around the world that house rare Pals, and if you're able to sneak in and capture them without getting caught, you can sell them for a hefty profit. As you can see, it's a much grittier take on Nintendo's cash cow.

Palworld launches on Xbox and PC platforms on January 19.