Palworld Type Strengths and Weaknesses Explained

After years of trailers and hype, Palworld is finally set to launch in early access later this week. Developer Pocketpair is bringing the Pokémon-like survival game to Xbox Game Pass, making it easy for any subscriber to download Palworld and jump in. If you're one of the many planning to get into Palworld's unique blend of monster-catching and open-world survival, you'll want to know how to make it through the harsh world alongside your Pals. One of the best ways to stay alive is to master the type chart. Using this, you will always know which Pals have an advantage over your enemies, making survival much easier. Below, you'll find a full rundown on each type.

Palworld Type Chart Explained

Similar to every other monster-battler, Palworld uses elemental types to give Pals strengths and weaknesses over each other. For example, a Pal with the Water type will have an advantage over a Fire type but is weak to an Electric type. Once you master the chart, you'll be able to know which Pals will be best in any situation, letting you tailor your lineup to give you the best chance at success. Here is a full breakdown of each type:

Electric

Strength: Water

Weak: Ground

Water

Strength: Fire

Weak: Electric

Fire

Strength: Ice and Grass

Weak: Water

Grass

Strength: Ground

Weak: Fire

Ground

Strength: Electric

Weak: Grass

Ice

Strength: Dragon

Weak: Fire

Dragon

Strength: Dark

Weak: Ice

Dark

Strength: Normal

Weak: Dragon

Neutral

Strength: None

Weak: Dark

Using this chart, it's easy to see that Fire is the best offensive type because it's strong against two different elements. It's worth noting that this means Ground and Dragon are solid types for defense because opponents are less likely to use Grass and Ice. Meanwhile, Neutral is technically the weakest because it's not strong against any other type.

However, you also have to keep in mind that Pals can use their abilities to aid in exploration and building. It's possible some of the weaker types may have outside-of-combat advantages that make them much more usable than they seem at first glance. Plus, you have to remember that Palworld is launching in early access, so we may get more types added, or the team might adjust the type chart after receiving player feedback. Either way, you'll want to commit this info to memory as quickly as possible if you want to succeed in battle against other Pals.

Palworld Release Date

As mentioned above, players don't have to wait much longer to try out Palworld for themselves. The game is due out in early access on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on January 19. Remember, it'll be available on Game Pass on day one, so if you're already a subscriber, you can download it for no extra charge. Unfortunately, because the game is launching in early access, you won't be able to engage in PvP combat yet. That's scheduled for a future update, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled.