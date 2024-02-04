One of Steam's Best Building Games Finally Getting Full Release in 2024

Developer Coffee Stain Studios released Satisfactory into its early access period in 2019. The factory simulation game quickly became a fan-favorite in the genre, bringing in a massive playerbase on Steam. Unlike many games that stick in early access for a year or so, Satisfactory has been in active development for the last five years. Coffee Stain has continuously updated Satisfactory over the years and many wondered if it would ever leave early access. Recently, the developers officially confirmed that Satisfactory is going to have its 1.0 release, and that launch day is coming sometime this year.

Satisfactory 1.0 Release Date

The latest Satisfactory update video (which you can watch above) starts by cheekily outlining a few supposed upcoming patches. Of course, as you continue to hear about guns and lasers coming to Satisfactory, you'll quickly clock that this portion is a joke. The developers only have one update on their minds right now and that's the 1.0 release. While the team doesn't have a firm release date yet, they are targeting 2024 as the launch window.

In 2021, the Satisfactory team released Update 5 and decided to split their team into two separate tracks. Coffee Stain community manager Snutt Treptow explained that one team was focused on adding more content during early access, while the other was working on everything the team had planned for the 1.0 release. Now, Coffee Stain has sort of merged those tracks and the entire team is working on the 1.0 release. That means there won't be any extra content coming during early access outside of small patches. Everything the team is putting together will be bundled for the 1.0 launch.

What's Coming With Satisfactory 1.0?

Coffee Stain didn't go into great detail about everything that's coming with Satisfactory's 1.0 release but did say that players will have plenty of content to play through. This includes new end-game activities and an overarching narrative. Plus, the team is planning to fix many of the lingering bugs that have been plaguing Satisfactory over the years and is working to get dedicated servers up and running.

Of course, the release of 1.0 doesn't mean that Coffee Stain will stop working on Satisfactory. The exact form that will take has "yet to be decided" according to Treptow. Hopefully, players will be provided with a more in-depth look at what Satisfactory's post-launch content will look like once the game hits its 1.0 release.

Satisfactory is available now on PC.