Palworld Update Adds First Raid Boss, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update to Palworld has implemented the game's first raid boss as well as additional content, improved building, and more.

The latest and first major update to Palworld is live on Steam, bringing with it tons of additional content including the previously announced first Raid Boss Pal, Bellanoir. While developer Pocketpair taunted fans of the fairly new game earlier this week with a fake announcement for April Fool's (that players actually want), this update should provide plenty of additional content for fans to enjoy as they move on from the light-hearted prank.

The previously announced addition to the monster-taming games biggest draw is certainly Bellanoir, who is the first pal to be added to the game since its initial release earlier this year. The powerful and evil pal is attacking the island of Palworld which will present players with a new challenge to address. The additions for this update are only part of the Palworld roadmap that was revealed earlier this year, with plenty more to come in the future for players to look forward to.

This is the first major update to the game, which is still in early access. Previous updates have addressed bug fixes and balancing changes rather than introducing additional content, now changed as players can officially welcome Bellanoir into the mix.

Palworld Steam Update Notes

New Content

Implemented the first Raid Boss

You can summon Raid Boss Pals by using slabs at the new Summoning Altar

Raid Boss Pals summoned by slabs are very powerful and can not be captured. Work alongside your base Pals to take on these powerful foes.

Pals Eggs can drop after defeating Raid Boss Pals.

The "extreme" version of the Raid Boss is incredibly powerful and difficult to defeat

New "Training Manual" items have been added. These manuals allow you to give experience points to Pals.

New item "Ancient Technical Manual" has been added. This manual gives you ancient technology points and can be randomly found inside dungeon chests.

New "Recovery Meds" items have been added. Using these meds will slowly recover your HP over time.

New item "Homeward Thundercloud" has been added. When used, this item will instantly move you to your nearest base.

New item "Ability Glasses" has been added. When equipped, you can see Pal's stats.

New stat boosting items have been added: "Power Fruit, Life Fruit, Stout Fruit". These items will boost Pal's stats when used.

Added a new passive "Mercy Hit". Pals with this passive cannot reduce enemy HP below 1 when attacking.

New item "Ring of Mercy" has been added. When wearing this ring, you cannot reduce enemy HP below 1 when attacking.

New armour "Multiclimate Undershirt" has been added. Protect yourself against both the heat and the cold with just one slot!

New building "Electric Egg Incubator" has been added. This incubator consumes electricity to automatically adjust the temperature to the optimum temperature for each egg.

New building "Ore Mining Site" has been added. This mining site allows you to produce ores from the comfort of your base!

Pals

Kelpsea can now produce Pal Fluids at the ranch



Dumud can now produce High-Quality Pal Oil at the ranch



You can now reduce the weight of metal ore while riding Surfent Terra



Increased the amount of ore dropped while riding Astegon



You can now raise Pal's rank to the maximum with a single synthesis using the Pal Essence Condenser.

(Condensation progress is now accumulated in the individual Pal)

(Condensation progress is now accumulated in the individual Pal) Negative Pal status will now be resolved after spending some time in the Pal Box

UI

While aiming a sphere, it will now display how many of the target Pal has already been captured



You can now check the cooldowns on partner skills for all your Pals on the main screen



Equipment and item stats are now visible on the technology screen, even if you have not unlocked them first



The tutorial has been improved and renamed to "Journey"



You can now show/hide the "Journey" in the game options



Damage number display size can be changed in the game options.



(In Raid Boss battles, the damage numbers tend to overlap a lot and it may be difficult to see, so we recommend adjusting the size)

Player

Items dropped by players after death on a dedicated server can now be picked up by anyone after 24 hours of real-time have passed



Added a new "sleeping" player emote (edited)



Base Related

You can now allow/disallow certain work for base Pals at the Monitoring Stand



Chest filters have been added. Select item types to allow or disallow inside chests



Crafted items are now transported from crafting facilities. Selecting "allow transport" when crafting will result in Pals transporting those items to chests when finished



You can now edit your character's appearance at any time by using the "Antique Dresser"



Building and building piece placement rules have been relaxed



You can now connect stairs facing upwards



Roof pieces can now directly connect to foundations



Triangular walls can now be connected to stairs



You can now force a Pal to work and cancel their break by picking them up and throwing them towards a facility



(Pals recover their SAN while taking a break, so be careful!)



Fixed assignments remain fixed, even after bad events occur. Previously, some assignments would change due to certain conditions, but now they will remain fixed unless the Pal is placed inside the Pal Box



Balance Adjustment

Minimum heat and cold resistance have been added to various armour. You will no longer need to take off your heat-resistance armour when it is cold at night in the starting areas!



Reduce the button press time in the egg incubator



Change the pattern for Jormuntide Ignis to something more unique



Added legendary blueprints for some firearms (Dropped from specific enemies)



Corrected the selling price of diamonds



In single-player, it is no longer possible to select the initial spawn point for multiplayer



Blocked the back of the starting area with rocks to prevent players from getting lost or stuck



The increased attack power multiplier of partner skills that increase the player's attack power while riding has been uniformly reduced from 2.0 to 1.2



Eggs now have a small chance to produce Alpha Pals



Flying and floating Pals are now immune to falling damage



Shop price adjustments



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where treasure chests would become empty when dying in a dungeon, etc



Fixed an issue where the effect that increases the player's attack power while riding was duplicating and accumulating under certain conditions



Fixed an issue where players were not receiving loot when capturing Pals while mounted



Adjusted the HP of the Legendary Pal and fixed an issue where the difference in HP between the captured Legendary Pal and the bred Legendary Pal was too large



Fixed an issue where Pal would eat while riding.



Fixed an issue where spheres thrown close to wild pals would not hit and be lost



Others

Improved various Pal models and textures



Added and adjusted some sound effects

Many other minor bug fixes

Dedicated Server

Fixed an issue where sorting did not work in the server list



Improved the server list to allow page transitions



Dedicated servers now support various log outputs



Implemented REST API – Please check the tech guide for details



Cheat Prevention

Fixed a vulnerability that allowed Steam account spoofing

Fixed 7 other critical vulnerabilities

Soundtrack

One new song has been added to the soundtrack. If you have already purchased the soundtrack, please update and enjoy the new song!



Please note that the soundtrack may take a few days to update



The patch notes also include an additional statement from developer Pocketpair at the end that will only continue to build excitement for the game, as Summer of this year should bring an additional sizable update. According to Pocketpair, they "are planning a larger, more content-packed update" where players will experience "never-before-seen scenery and thrilling adventures on a new island, home to many new pals." The developers also plan to add another significant amount of new content including buildings, weapons, and tower bosses.

There is some trepidation toward future updates from the Palworld community, namely the planned future implementation of PVP as outlined in the aforementioned roadmap. As can be seen in the Palworld Reddit, one player simply stated that the function is "going to be interesting, to say the least...", a sentiment they're not alone in sharing. Additional players also expressed their concerns, an overall consensus forming that for PVP to be effective in the game there needs to be restrictions so that teams and pals are varied in terms of size, power, and other metrics.

Palworld is currently on sale on Steam for 10% off until April 15, with the game and soundtrack bundle at 15% off.

Will the introduction of Bellanoir and more pals in the future shake up the top 10 most popular list? What new content are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!