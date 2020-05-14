Nintendo Announces Paper Mario: The Origami King

Nintendo has officially announced Paper Mario: The Origami King will release for Nintendo Switch on July 17th. This marks the first time that the Paper Mario franchise has appeared on the Nintendo Switch, and follows a series of reports and rumors that a new game was in development. As the name implies, the new theme is folded paper.

The premise of the new game sees Mario and Luigi invited by Princess Peach to the kingdom's origami festival when King Olly, ruler of the Origami Kingdom, unleashes a plot to fold the world and basically makes off with Peach's castle and transforms a bunch of Bowser's minions. Mario must then enlist unlikely allies and use new abilities like stretching, pulling, and peeling the environment to take on the head of the Origami Kingdom and his Folded Soldiers.

The Paper Mario series arrives on #NintendoSwitch with an origami twist! What evil paper shenanigans does the Origami King have planned? Find out when #PaperMario: The Origami King releases on 7/17!https://t.co/Zw9epBSIZp pic.twitter.com/4fUGYDcGjG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2020

"Paper Mario: The Origami King delivers a grand new adventure on Nintendo Switch for players to wrap themselves up in," Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said as part of the announcement. "This game marks the debut of the Paper Mario series on Nintendo Switch, expanding the vast library of games with another standout entry in a beloved franchise."

Here's how Nintendo describes the newly announced video game:

"Mario faces one of his most thrilling challenges yet in Paper Mario: The Origami King when the dangerous King Olly unleashes his plan to fold the entire world. Just when matters couldn’t get worse, he’s bound Princess Peach’s Castle in giant, colored streamers and transported it to a distant mountain. He’s even transformed Bowser’s minions into Folded Soldiers and enlisted them in his treacherous cause."

Paper Mario: The Origami King is set to launch for Nintendo Switch on July 17th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

