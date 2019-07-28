Here’s Why Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Is Trending On Twitter

If you’re wondering why Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is trending on Twitter, it’s because a wave of Nintendo fans have begun a campaign on both the social media website and Change.org in order to convince the notoriously stubborn Nintendo to remaster the second game in the series many played on their GameCube back in 2004.

Apparently, the whole movement began when YouTuber Arlo published a video dubbed, “Let’s Get Thousand Year Door Remastered.” In the video, the case for a Nintendo Switch remaster is outlined, and the topic of why it hasn’t been remastered is explored. And most importantly, it encourages viewers to take to Twitter with #RemasterThousandYearDoor to let Nintendo know there are players who are interested in a new updated release of the game. And it’s working. The hashtag is trending on Twitter, partially thanks to a slow day for the social media site.

“Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is beloved by countless Nintendo fans and regarded by many as one of the Gamecube’s finest titles, yet it’s one of the few first party Nintendo games that has yet to see a remaster, remake, or digital re-release through services such as the Virtual Console and Nintendo Switch Online,” writes the petition over on Change.org. “The purpose of this petition and the #RemasterThousandYearDoor campaign is to communicate to Nintendo that a great number of its customers would be thrilled to buy an HD version of the game.”

As you will know, Nintendo isn’t a company easily persuaded, but in the past Nintendo has noted (via GameXplain) that it may consider a remaster of the title if fans request it enough.

At the moment of publishing, the aforementioned petition is closing in on 5,500 signatures. However, Arlo — who created the petition — asks you only sign if you’d actually purchase a remaster in order to ensure the number is actually representative of demand.

And that’s why Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is trending on Twitter, and why your timeline may be full of Nintendo fans tweeting about it.

