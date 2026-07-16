5 Fighting Games You Need To Play At Least Once in Your Life

When it comes to Fighting Games, the genre is not an easy one for players to get into, with questions of difficulty and preference often keeping players from giving one a try. While some fighting games are more suited for newcomers, there are others that give a better representation of the genre’s diverse and innovative variety, truly selling players on their concepts. Whether these are classic series or adaptations of a well known IP, a few fighting games are a great jumping off point for starting to understand or enjoy the genre.

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Some “traditional” fighting games are tough to try, with players often struggling with systems like motion inputs or simple blocking mechanics. Although one of the genre’s most annoying mistakes is catering to beginner players too often, its core complexity is something understandably different from most games that are far more intuitive. That being said, gaining a perspective on fighting games gain help show the nuanced differences between titles, which each demanding a unique approach that is satisfying to discover.

5. Dragon Ball FighterZ

When it comes to tag team fighting games, they are even harder to get into than classic 1v1 experiences. Dragon Ball FighterZ is a sole exception to this rule, acting as a gateway for players to truly get invested into chaotic team fights from a squad they and their opponent assemble. This title features a number of iconic characters from the Dragon Ball Z IP, including variants of fan-favorite characters from the anime, such as different transformations of Goku and Vegeta.

Tag team fighters are always demanding because they ask you to learn three separate characters, each with their own unique moves and strategies. This adds many layers to the gameplay of a title, but Dragon Ball FighterZ manages to use universal rules to help first-time players out. For example, the Super Dash mechanic allows you to instantly charge toward your opponent, while a comeback Sparking tool can help you mount a counterattack when things are looking dire. Other rapid movement techniques, as well as a shared Unique attack input that differentiates every character, helps players find their footing fast.

This fighting game acts as a great primer for other tag team titles, such as the Marvel vs. Capcom series, or even newer projects like Invincible Vs. or Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. The simplicity behind Dragon Ball FighterZ approach to the tag team subgenre is complimented by near-perfect hand-drawn visuals that honor the source material. The large roster and customization of assist techniques also come with a robust practice mode, giving creative players the space to thrive and dive as deep into the fighting game as they want.

4. The King of Fighters

Courtesy of SNK

Much like Dragon Ball FighterZ, the King of Fighters series asks you to learn three characters, but it’s those fighters that make this series worth playing. No matter if you play an arcade classic from the series’ legacy or the latest title, there’s a chance you’ll be able to pick up and play as characters like Terry Bogard, Kyo Kusanagi, or Iori without missing a beat. This series has some of the most notable fighting game characters of all time, and for good reason, as each carries with them a legacy of developer SNK’s past.

The consistency in The King of Fighters franchise is part of its appeal, with character inputs and techniques being decades old. As you fight as one of these characters, it’s almost as if you can feel their history and evolution over the years, especially if you try out a newer title like The King of Fighters 15. Although other games like the newest Fatal Fury are also great examples of SNK’s approach to the genre, The King of Fighters will always be crowning jewel of their distinct style.

There are tons of reasons why this fighting game stands out to play among the classics, mainly from its input structure and mobility. Characters have multiple jump heights and angles in The King of Fighters, giving players far more freedom than they might expect. Dodge rolls and the ability to run toward opponents sets up fast-paced interactions that most fighting games restrict, creating a back-and-forth unlike most titles in the genre. The King of Fighters is only very accessible, with multiple ports and cheap prices for its games making it a great entry point for anyone curious about fighting games.

3. Tekken

Tekken is a must-play fighting game solely for how it integrates 3D fighting into its gameplay, allowing players to sidestep attacks and move around the battlefield naturally. This gives a more authentic feel to the fighting, but doesn’t make it as stale and grounded as something like the Virtua Fighter series does. This game sees characters use physics-defying moves, supernatural powers, and other bombastic moves to give extra weight to every action you perform.

Every character in Tekken has hundreds of individual moves tied to their punches, kicks, and other movements, creating an overwhelming list of ideas to perform. Complex inputs make Tekken a hard series to master, but simple combos and strict rules on safety and timing can allow even the newest of players to pick up on the ebb and flow of combat. The excellent music and stages of the franchise helps show how exciting its presentation is too, easily crafting Tekken as a memorable gaming experience, not just a fighting game one.

2. Mortal Kombat

Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

Among fighting games, Mortal Kombat has a reputation of being “weird,” mainly due to its early emphasis on photo realistic characters and extreme gore. The bloody battles of Mortal Kombat were enough to make national news, but the series has lost significant notoriety until its revival back in 2011. The series’ signature hyper-violence also returned, along with the systems that made it unique among fighting games, acting almost in contrast to every other title in the genre.

For example, Mortal Kombat uses a block button to guide its gameplay, locking down player movements in exchange for absolute defense. Other features, such as projectiles not interrupting each other, makes Mortal Kombat feel different from Street Fighter, The King of Fighters, or other 1v1 2D fighting games in ways that other titles don’t replicate. Inputs are approached in a different way in Mortal Kombat as well, skipping some directional input demands of other titles in an effort to make it easier for players to unleash the iconic moves of some fighters like Scorpion or Sub-Zero.

At the very least, Mortal Kombat is worth playing for two reasons — its violence or its story. Most fighting games avoid the results of their violence, but part of Mortal Kombat‘s appeal is the almost comedic level in which fighters spill guts and tear each other apart. Although other fighting games have been getting better with their narratives, Mortal Kombat games have extensive single-player stories that are worth watching, acting like old school kung-fu movies for you and your friends to enjoy together.

1. Street Fighter

When it comes to fighting games, Street Fighter is the quintessential experience for those looking to dip their toes into the genre. Although much harder than most fighting game titles, Street Fighter presents a balanced, unrelenting system defined by even the slightest of player actions. Everything in Street Fighter has consequence, from using a fireball to throwing out the wrong normal attack for an opposing player to punish in devastating fashion.

Regardless of whether you play classic series characters like Ryu, Guile, or Chun-Li, or fighting game newcomers like Luke or Marisa in Street Fighter 6, each follow a universal set of restrictions. Characters move on a 2D plane, with jumps, dashes, and special moves having defined strengths and weaknesses. Players can knock you out of the sky with an anti-air, punish a move you used incorrectly, or throw you for blocking for too long. This creates a hostile environment, especially if you are playing a newer Street Fighter with features like the V-system of SF5 or SF6‘s aggressive Drive mechanics.

Despite how oppressive this series can feel, it is truly the genre at its most straightforward, putting you to the test to see if you will learn or move on to another game. While Dragon Ball FighterZ or Mortal Kombat have ways for players to feel powerful through techniques that are simple to perform, the only way to dominate in Street Fighter is through trial and error. This alone can make the series feel addicting, acting as a fighting game to try at least once for its foundational approach to the larger genre.

What fighting game have you tried to convince others to play? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!