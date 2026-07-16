Crimson Desert Adds Features Players Have Wanted Since Launch

Developer Pearl Abyss has released a new Crimson Desert update on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. In terms of Crimson Desert patches, it’s on the smaller side, but it does come with a major new feature that players of the open-world RPG have wanted since launch, aka wanted for months.

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While the South Korean developer has done an exemplary job of post-launch support, very frequently updating the game and doing so with meaningful updates, the game has oddly been missing cross-save, despite fan requests. This has finally been remedied with Update 1.14.00, which is live on the aforementioned platforms and a required download for anyone who wants to play the game, assuming their system isn’t offline. And we know everything the update does, in addition to adding cross-save, because Pearl Abyss has provided the official patch notes for the update, which can be seen below.

New Additions

Added a cross-save feature. Cross-save feature is available on PlayStation, XBOX, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Cross-save allows you to continue your progress using a single save file.



Main Improvements

Content

Fixed an issue where the quest “A Dwarf’s Concern” could not be completed.

Fixed an issue where the character could not be controlled when a pet jumped onto the bed while the player was interacting with it.

Combat / Action

[Damiane] “Skystep” now uses the same control input as Oongka’s “Vertical Flight,”

Fixed an issue where “Aerial Force Palm” would be interrupted while free-falling.

Localization

Fixed various localization errors and improved localization quality across all languages.

Others

Fixed an issue where the motion of a character on a mount could appear unnatural when the mount was moving at high speed in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where sound effects would not play after the battle with Praevus the Ancient.

Fixed an issue where sound effects for “Ator’s Orb” would continue to play even after the orb had disappeared.

Fixed an issue where NPCs could not pass through open wooden gates.

When the next update will arrive, let alone the next meaningful update, Pearl Abyss has not said. It will be soon, though, if Pearl Abyss continues its steady clip of updates. To this end, while Crimson Desert was a good — and impressive — game at launch, it’s measurably better now with all the updates. So far, the support has been limited to updates, but DLC is also coming.

It’s safe to say the open-world RPG has had the best post-launch support of any 2026 game, and it’s not even close. This may mean work on the studio’s next project, a potential sequel, has been delayed as a result.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two, letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.