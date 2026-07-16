2025 Horror Game Now Completely Free on Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store has refreshed its weekly free game lineup, and this week players are receiving two titles. The only requirement players face is to have an Epic Games Store account. All that is required is a free account, which is easy enough to create. Once they have done so, players can claim the games, and they will be permanently added to their libraries as long as they have that EGS account. With that said, players have one week to claim two different games, Luto and Echo Generation: Midnight Edition, completely free.

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The bigger game of this rotation is Luto, one of 2025’s standout psychological horror games. For one week only, PC players can claim the title completely free through the Epic Games Store and keep it forever, provided they add it to their library before the promotion ends. The second game is Echo Generation: Midnight Edition, and players can also grab this title for free simply by adding it to their library. Free games like this are one of the major highlights of joining Epic Games Store, and players can continue to expect even more free games in the future.

Epic Games Store Delivers Horror & Adventure This Week

The headline attraction is Luto, the psychological horror game from Spanish developer Broken Bird Games and publisher Selecta Play. Released in 2025 after years of anticipation, Luto places players inside an unsettling house where reality constantly shifts, and every attempt to escape only leads to new horrors. Rather than relying on combat, the game builds tension through exploration, environmental storytelling, and disturbing psychological themes, drawing comparisons to modern horror classics that emphasize atmosphere over action.

Since launching, Luto has earned praise for its haunting presentation, clever environmental design, and immersive soundscape. While its slower pacing may not appeal to every horror fan, critics and players alike have highlighted its ability to create genuine suspense without relying heavily on jump scares, something rare in the modern era of horror games.

Also available this week is Echo Generation: Midnight Edition, an expanded version of Cococucumber’s turn-based adventure RPG. Originally released as Echo Generation, the Midnight Edition includes visual improvements and additional content while retaining the game’s nostalgic blend of exploration, creature encounters, and strategic combat. Inspired by classic coming-of-age adventures from the 1980s and 1990s, the game mixes voxel-style visuals with a supernatural mystery that unfolds in a quiet Canadian town.

Although Echo Generation: Midnight Edition offers dozens of hours of RPG gameplay, Luto is likely to be the bigger draw for many players. Epic Games Store rotates its free games every Thursday, meaning interested players have a limited window to claim both Luto and Echo Generation: Midnight Edition. Even those unsure whether they’ll play them immediately have no reason not to add both titles to their library while they’re available for free.

What game are you more interested in? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!