Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced Gets First Major Update Following Release, Here Are the Changes

The first major update for Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced has today been released by Ubisoft. Since releasing one week ago, the new Assassin’s Creed remake has already gone on to be hugely successful. Not only has Black Flag Resynced generally been well-received by critics and players, but it has also already sold over two million copies. Now, in the wake of this early success, Ubisoft is looking to make the game just a bit better than before.

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Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, update version 1.0.4 for Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced is a pretty sizable one. Rather than making any sweeping changes to gameplay, however, this patch is tied exclusively to bug fixes. Ubisoft has made dozens of small refinements to the game based on feedback from players, which should lead to Black Flag Resynced being much less buggy than before.

Moving forward, more updates for Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced are surely on the horizon. These upcoming patches could look to make some much bigger changes to the title that could rework gameplay mechanics and systems in new ways. Whether any wholly new content will be coming to Black Flag Resynced in the weeks and months ahead, however, is something that Ubisoft has yet to confirm.

For now, if you’d like to get a look at everything that has been done to Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced with today’s update, you can find the full patch notes below.

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General

Fixed multiple save/load issues.

Fixed various localization issues for Simplified Chinese, Italian and Arabic.

Fixed a dubbing issue that was affecting voiceover playback and cutscene visuals in localized versions.

Improved performance and stability.

Fixed an issue on PC where Cutscenes are locked at 30 FPS when graphics settings are set to ‘Custom’.

Fixed multiple lighting issues when players are indoors or in caverns.

Fixed an issue where players can double jump when advanced parkour option is turned on.

Gameplay

Fixed issues where players can clip into the ship’s hull while swimming.

Fixed an issue where players are locked out when attempting to move immediately after exiting a mini game.

Fixed an issue where the ally would stop moving if players were to assassinate their kill.

Fixed an issue where players can get stuck harpooning if they start Boarding immediately after starting Harpooning.

Fixed an issue where Civilians are entering Brawl zones.

Fixed an issue where players are unable to dodge the fatal Humpback Whale’s Tail slap during Harpooning.

Fixed an issue where players do not go back into aiming if they are hit by an enemy while aiming with “Rope Dart” and “Smoke Bomb”.

Fixed an issue where upgrading the Jackdaw while docked can cause it to disappear, leaving players without their ship.

Fixed an issue where Edward’s hands have no movement while playing the mini game.

World

Fixed various Animus walls issues.

Fixed various Fast Travel issues.

Fixed various issues where players are able to reach locations they shouldn’t be able to access.

Fixed the issue where the weather never becomes foggy.

Fixed floating bushes by grounding them to the world.

Tweaked weather system balancing to increase the proportion of sun and clear skies.

UI/Menu

Fixed an issue where players can get stuck in Desynchronization screen when opening and closing the menu repeatedly.

Fixed an issue where Location activity icons on the Map disappear after rebooting the game.

Visuals & Graphics

Fixed various minor graphical issues.

Fixed a visual issue for some Hideout ship models.

Fixed various character clipping issues.

Fixed various clothes clipping issues.

Corrected texture issues on some side characters.

Audio

Fixed an issue where killing an enemy will cause a single body drop to sound like multiple bodies dropping.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

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