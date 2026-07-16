New Game in Sega Genesis RPG Series Officially Announced

A new game in an RPG series that started exclusively on the Sega Genesis is officially returning with its first new game in seven years, 35 years after its introduction in 1991. Unfortunately for those on console, the return is set to be limited to PC and smartphones, or at least these are the only platforms announced so far. There is no release date or even a release window, but the game is pitched as a “next-generation fantasy tactical RPG.” So, the reason there may not be any mention of consoles is that it’s being planned for PS6 and Project Helix. This is just speculation based on the “next generation” phrasing, though.

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The new announcement comes the way of BlackJack Studio, a team best known for mobile games, so perhaps this new game being only PC and smartphone only isn’t that surprising. In other words, there may be no console versions announced because there are no console versions planned. Whatever the case, BlackJack Studios is bringing back Langrisser with Langrisser: Sea of Sword.

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A Forgotten RPG Series

As a series, Langrisser debuted back in 1991 under the name Warsong, a tactical RPG from Team Career and Nippon Computer Systems. Back when it was released, Langrisser was instantly compared to Fire Emblem, which debuted a year earlier in 1990, and rightfully so, as back then the two series were very similar in terms of design. Where Fire Emblem became a premier RPG series over the years, Langrisser has faded. To this end, its last release, Langrisser I & II, was in 2019, but this was a re-release. Its last proper new mainline game was Langrisser Re: Incarnation Tensei in 2015 for the Nintendo 3DS. Unfortunately for the series, it was terrible, as evidenced by its 35 on Metacritic. At the time, the series was already niche, and its future was dubious, but that really took the sail out of it, hence why it’s been more or less sidelined since, and is now relegated to mobile. That said, despite this, fans of the series are obviously excited to be getting something, even if it is not ideal.

“A new Langrisser mobile game certainly wasn’t on my bingo card of the month. I wonder where they’ll take Matthew this time around,” reads one of the comments on the YouTube trailer above. Another adds, “Can’t wait to try this.”

To couple this reaction, the trailer has 102 likes to only 3 dislikes, so fans are clearly excited. And this is across 86,000 views; on only the English trailer, no less. To this end, there is clearly still some excitement for this old-school tactical RPG series.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.