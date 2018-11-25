A New ‘Parasite Eve’ Game May Be Coming Soon

Square Enix recently filed for a trademark for Parasite Eve in Europe, suggesting that the classic action RPG franchise might be making a return.

For the trademark to be filed, Square Enix has to prove it has an intent to use said trademark, so we should see something Parasite Eve related in the future. What we will see from it though, who knows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Parasite Eve is a series that debuted back in 1998 via Square Enix and via the original PlayStation. A sequel to the novel of the same name written by Hideaki Sena, it spawned two follow-ups.

Parasite Eve was notatbly the first mature-rated game for the company, and the first major American and Japnese game development collaboration for the company as well.

The series began right during the resurgence of Japanese horror, which was partially sparked by the aforementioned book. In addition to a game adaptation, there was also a film adaptation and two manga comics.

A sequel, Parasite Eve II followed a year later in 1999 on the same platform. Then in 2010, a third game in the series, dubbed The 3rd Birthday, released via the PSP. Since 2010 though, the series has been dormant, but this new trademark suggests that could change soon.

Parasite Eve is far from the biggest IP Square Enix owns, but it does have a pretty large cult-following, who, as you would expect, are quite excited at the prospect of it returning. And of course, fans also have their own theories on what this trademark could mean.

Exactly at worst Europe might get a port of Parasite Eve finally, at best this could be either a “from scratch” remake, a series reboot or a sequel. Either way this is potentially amazing news — Mr Squeebert Prey’s for a new Parasite Eve game (@Mr_Squeebert) November 24, 2018

Would be cool to see another Parasite Eve game… wonder if it would be a PE 3 game or a continuation of 3rd birthday? Either way, Aya at 46 would still look perfect. pic.twitter.com/4W5QRk2YyH — Natural Flirt Gamer (@NFlirtGamer) November 24, 2018

If it’s a PS4 remaster like FF 7 and 9 then this would explain why we aren’t getting Parasite Eve on the Playstation Classic like Japan are. — リカード (@Tamer_Rick) November 24, 2018

Genuinely excited, whatever the outcome (remake, remaster, new game) — Daniele De Blasio (@ddeblasio) November 24, 2018

Source: Andrew Marmo via Gematsu