A New ‘Parasite Eve’ Game May Be Coming Soon

Square Enix recently filed for a trademark for Parasite Eve in Europe, suggesting that the classic action RPG franchise might be making a return.

For the trademark to be filed, Square Enix has to prove it has an intent to use said trademark, so we should see something Parasite Eve related in the future. What we will see from it though, who knows.

For those that don’t know: Parasite Eve is a series that debuted back in 1998 via Square Enix and via the original PlayStation. A sequel to the novel of the same name written by Hideaki Sena, it spawned two follow-ups.

Parasite Eve was notatbly the first mature-rated game for the company, and the first major American and Japnese game development collaboration for the company as well.

The series began right during the resurgence of Japanese horror, which was partially sparked by the aforementioned book. In addition to a game adaptation, there was also a film adaptation and two manga comics.

A sequel, Parasite Eve II followed a year later in 1999 on the same platform. Then in 2010, a third game in the series, dubbed The 3rd Birthday, released via the PSP. Since 2010 though, the series has been dormant, but this new trademark suggests that could change soon.

Parasite Eve is far from the biggest IP Square Enix owns, but it does have a pretty large cult-following, who, as you would expect, are quite excited at the prospect of it returning. And of course, fans also have their own theories on what this trademark could mean.

