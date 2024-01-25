Pastel Pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pre-Orders Drop On Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Princess Peach: Showtime is launching on the Nintendo Switch on March 22nd, and if you want to coordinate your console with the game, you'll need this brand new Joy-Con controller set in pastel pink. Pre-orders have finally hit Amazon priced at $79.99 with the same release date. Note that these controllers don't include any special functionality over standard Joy-Con, but a solid color for both controllers is a rarity for Nintendo. Plus, they're a limited edition release that won't be around for long.

Another reason that the Joy-Con are special is because the game itself is special. The only other Nintendo release that made Princess Peach the headliner was a 2005 Nintendo DS title called Super Princess Peach. As you'll see below, Nintendo is going all out to give this beloved character the solo game she deserves.

Princess Peach: Showtime Release Date

As mentioned above, Princess Peach: Showtime is scheduled to release on March 22. Peach is going to meet some new friends, including her sidekick Stella. We've also seen that Peach will be making heavy use of the transformation gimmick in this action-adventure game, giving her access to all kinds of abilities.

So far, we've seen several different costumes for Peach, including Swordfighter Peach, Detective Peach, Kung Fu Peach, Ninja Peach, and Cowboy Peach. That's likely just the tip of the iceberg, as Nintendo will want to hold back several surprises for fans once the game ships. While there haven't been too many plot details revealed, we do know that similar to Super Mario Bros. 3, the game takes the form of a stage play, which could open the door for all kinds of shenanigans.

"Princess Peach's trip to the Sparkle Theater goes off script when the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch steal the show!" a preview of Princess Peach Showtime says. "Partner with the theater's guardian, Stella, to call curtains on this tragedy by using a powerful ribbon and taking on several starring roles-each with their own look and abilities."