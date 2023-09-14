Nintendo Reveals Princess Peach: Showtime!

Nintendo teased a Princess Peach game months ago, but it didn't give it a name at the time. Following leaks from this week that suggested the game would make a return during Thursday's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo confirmed that the game will be called "Princess Peach: Showtime!" and will feature the Mushroom Kingdom Princess and a new companion, Stella, as the pair seek to reclaim the stage from a group that's spoiled a play. The first real reveal trailer for the Princess Peach game also showed off a couple of transformations that'll be unique to the princess.

Princess Peach: Showtime! Trailer and Release Date

The new Princess Peach game will be out on March 22nd, Nintendo announced during the trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime! It'll of course be available for the Nintendo Switch, and preorders are supposed to start on Friday for the game, though the store page doesn't appear to be working just yet.

"The wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch have taken over the Sparkle Theater, and now it's up to Peach and the theater's guardian Stella to save the play--and the day!" a preview of the game explained. "Peach can transform and use fantastic showstopping abilities to face off against the Sour Bunch."

This isn't the first game that Princess Peach has been the protagonist of -- there was a game for the Nintendo DS called Super Princess Peach that was released years and years ago, but that's been the only game other than this newer one that she's been the main character in. Fittingly enough, she's bringing some new characters into her story, too, to truly make Princess Peach: Showtime! her own.

New Princess Peach: Showtime! Characters and Transformations

Princess Peach has a new companion called Stella that helps her out in Princess Peach: Showtime!, though it's not immediately clear from the trailer all of the ways that the character will be able to help her. The antagonists of the game, Grape and the Sour Bunch, also appear to be totally new to this story.

But more exciting than those new characters are the transformations that were shown off for Princess Peach. Mario and others have all sorts of transformations in their own games, and Princess Peach will have several unique to her. Those include Detective, Kung Fu, and Swordfighter forms among many others that were teased for the game, too, but we haven't yet seen all of those yet. You can check out the ones that we do know about below:

Nintendo's Princess Peach: Showtime! game will be released for the Nintendo Switch on March 22nd. Other announcements shared during the Nintendo Direct include the new Mario vs. Donkey Kong game as well as a new Splatoon 3 expansion and more.