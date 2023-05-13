Pathfinder Announces Howl of the Wild Rulebook

Pathfinder has announced a new creature-focused rulebook due out in Spring 2024. Pathfinder Howl of the Wild will focus on the various beasts and animals found in the deep wild, including regional variants of existing monsters and plenty of new creatures. The new rulebook will also introduce six new ancestries to Pathfinder 2E, including the centaur and minotaur. As with other Pathfinder rulebooks, expect to see new feats, spells, and gear themed around nature and the wild as well.

Another concept introduced in the book are the Wardens of the Wild, four legendary beasts that rule over various biomes. The narrative framing around the book involves an airship filled with naturalists and researchers as they explore the far depths of Golarion in search of the Wardens, cataloging all they find. The airship and its crew were introduced in a series of narrative stories posted on Paizo's website throughout the week.

Pathfinder 2E has a busy year ahead of it. In addition to the Rage of Elements rulebook, which will reintroduce the Kineticist class for Second Edition play, Pathfinder also has the Pathfinder Remaster project due for release in 2023 and 2024. The Pathfinder 2E project will see Pathfinder's rules republished under the Open RPG Creative License instead of the Open Game License and will remove and adjust content previously published under the Open Game License. Several classes will also be getting a re-work as part of the project and the alignment system will be removed entirely from the game. The first Pathfinder Remaster rulebooks will be released in late 2023, with additional books released in 2024.

More details about Pathfinder Howl of the Wild will be revealed at PaizoCon later this month. The book will be released sometime in Spring 2024.