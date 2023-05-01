Pathfinder's Most Popular 2E Adventure Path to Become Video Game

Pathfinder's next video game will be an adaptation of one of its most popular Adventure Paths. Over the weekend, BKOM Studios and Paizo confirmed that BKOM was working on a video game adaptation of Abomination Vaults, a popular Adventure Path originally published in 2019. Details about the game are scarce, but BKOM did confirm that the game was a "hack-and-slash ARPG" featuring the Ranger, Wizard, Barbarian, and Cleric classes and that it would involve a Kickstarter campaign that will launch soon. The game will also support up to four players. A Facebook page was also launched to provide updates about the upcoming game. A trailer can be viewed below:

Abomination Vaults is an mega-dungeon delve adventure path (a pre-written campaign released in monthly segments) that involves the Gauntlight, a strange landlocked lighthouse in the sleepy town of Otari. Otari is only a short distance away from Absalom, the so-called city at the center of the world, and players soon learn of the strange history of the Gauntlight, it's connection to the founding of Otari, and even its ties to Absalom. Originally published in 2020, the Adventure Path was popular because it showcases some of the strengths of the Pathfinder 2E systems – the deep and strategic combat and the various ways to deal with foes – while also serving as one of the better crash courses for learning the Pathfinder 2E system.

One of the major questions about the announcement is how much of Pathfinder 2E will be incorporated into the game – a mega-dungeon is perfect for a "hack and slash" style game, but the real strength of Pathfinder 2E is the nearly limitless character build potentials. If this new Abomination Vaults game doesn't reflect the strengths of Pathfinder 2E, it might lead to some disappointment among fans.

Expect to hear more news about Abomination Vaults and the new video game in the near future.