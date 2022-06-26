Pathfinder's Crossover Into Savage Worlds Continues With Curse of the Crimson Throne

A successful crossover between Pathfinder and Savage Worlds is continuing with a second Kickstarter. Last week, Pinnacle Entertainment Group launched a new Kickstarter for Pathfinder for Savage Worlds – Curse of the Crimson Throne, which serves as an expansion for the popular 2021 crossover between the two tabletop game systems. Similar to last year's Kickstarter, Pathfinder for Savage Worlds – Curse of the Crimson Throne will adapt both a rulebook and an adventure for use with Savage Worlds game engine. In this case, six classes and several ancestries from the original Advanced Player's Guide will be adopted for Savage Worlds as will the classic Curse of the Crimson Throne adventure path.

The Savage Worlds game system emphasizes speed of play over complex rulesets. A player character has five stats, each of which is defined by a dice type. When players need to make a check, they roll their dice. If they roll the maximum dice number on their check dice (such as a 6 on a D6), players may re-roll their dice and add the two dice rolls together. Initiative is determined by drawing cards from a deck, with players using edges and powers to supplement their abilities in combat.

The original Pathfinder for Savage Worlds adapted the Pathfinder 1E core rulebooks for the Savage Worlds system along with Rise of the Runelords adventure path. Meanwhile, this new Kickstarter will add the Alchemist, Cavalier, Inquisitor, Oracle, Summoner, and Witch along with new Class Edges for the original core classes.

Backers for Kickstarter campaign will receive a digital copy of the player facing material for $15 and print copies for $30, while they'll receive a digital copy of the adventure path along with other material for $100 or print copies for $150. The Kickstarter for Pathfinder for Savage Worlds – Curse of the Crimson Throne has raised over $112,000 after five days. The Kickstarter will remain open through July 14th.