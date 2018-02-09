Here’s How to Get a Pair of Paul George’s Nike PG-2 PlayStation Colorway Sneakers

In case you haven’t heard, PlayStation, Nike, and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George have teamed up to create the PG-2 PlayStation Colorway. Miraculously, they’ve managed to put together a gaming-themed sneaker that doesn’t look like a gimmick. As you can see in the video above, these sneakers look amazing – I really want a pair. Just take a look at these features:

The tongues of the shoe sport the PG and PlayStation logos, which illuminate and pulsate blue just like when turning on the console

The back heel of the left shoe has a unique barcode that contains a PSN voucher code, which can be redeemed at PlayStation Store for a Paul George Dynamic Theme for your PS4

for a Paul George Dynamic Theme for your PS4 The colors of the sneaker pay homage to the buttons on the DualShock 4 controller

The iconic PlayStation symbols are embossed in patent leather on each shoe

The look of the PG Dynamic Theme is reflected in the sock liner on each shoe

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, getting your hands on The PG-2 PlayStation Colorway might not be an easy task. They are set to launch globally tomorrow, February 10th, for a fairly reasonable $110. They should be available to order right here starting at 10 am EST – so make sure to check back early and have your refreshing finger ready. We wouldn’t put much stock in the “Notify Me” option as they will likely sell out super quick.

In a recent PlayStation Blog post, George notes:

“This collaboration has been a long time coming. Ask me what my favorite PlayStation memory is and I’ll tell you it’s when my dad got me a PS2 for Christmas. I’d been dropping hints left and right because I knew that was it. That was the next big thing. You could say the same with Nike. As a kid, I’d make sketches of what I wanted my Nike shoes to look like because it’s something I’ve always wanted to be a part of. Now I have the opportunity to make something very special and personal to me with the help of two of my favorite brands.”

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.