PAX West 2021 Will Be an In-Person Event

PAX West 2021 has announced that this year's event will be held in-person at the Washington State convention center in Seattle. The show is set to kick-off Friday September 3rd, and will last through Monday September 6th. Also known as Penny Arcade Expo, the event has been held since 2004. This year's event will have reduced capacity, and the show's organizers have stated that they will be working with venue officials and the local government to "ensure a safe setting." Badges are set to go on sale next week. Four day badges will cost $230, while single day passes will cost $60.

In a press release, PAX and Penny Arcade co-founder Jerry Holkins addressed the event's return to an in-person format.

"It’s been almost two years since the last PAX West, and it's been surreal to imagine its triumphant return," said Holkins. "I can't think of a better excuse to leave the house than PAX West."

PAX East 2020 was the last in-person event held by the show's organizers, which ran from February 27th of that year through March 1st. Since then, the show's organizers have cancelled six events in total. Several conventions began to shift to an all-digital format, including next month's PAX Online East. PAX West will still include a number of safety guidelines, with face coverings required for attendees, temperature screenings, and more. More information can be found right here.

As the US continues to see greater numbers of vaccinations throughout the country, it will be interesting to see if more in-person events start to get announced. A number of organizers will likely remain cautious, but PAX West 2021 could mark a turning point. It remains to be seen how the show will play out, and what kind of demand there might be for badges to this year's event. Hopefully, the event will prove to be a safe and enjoyable one for both those organizing it, and for those that plan on attending!

