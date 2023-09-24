Payday 3 Fans are Livid Over Matchmaking Issues

Payday 3 has only been available for a few days now, and things aren't off to the best start. Unlike the previous two games in the series, Payday 3 is playable online-only. However, the servers have been nothing short of a nightmare since launch, making it impossible for fans of the series to play in any capacity; that's not as frustrating to those playing on Xbox Game Pass, but it certainly is for those that paid full price! While things seemed to have been resolved yesterday, players ran into the same matchmaking issues again today. The game's official Twitter account is now claiming (yet again) that problems have been fixed.

"Matchmaking services are recovering, and players are returning to the game! If you don't immediately get a successful lobby, give it a few minutes and then try again," the game's official Twitter account reads.

A glimpse at social media suggests that login and matchmaking issues have persisted even after this supposed fix. Some fans are demanding their money back, while others are using the occasion to ask once again for an offline mode. Payday 3 is not the only game that requires an internet connection to be played; Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will also require an internet connection for the game to be played when it comes out next year. That decision was similarly met with frustration from players, and the situation with Payday 3 shows exactly why it's a problem.

