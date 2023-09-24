Payday 3 Fans are Livid Over Matchmaking Issues
Payday 3 players can't catch a break as servers are still having issues.
Payday 3 has only been available for a few days now, and things aren't off to the best start. Unlike the previous two games in the series, Payday 3 is playable online-only. However, the servers have been nothing short of a nightmare since launch, making it impossible for fans of the series to play in any capacity; that's not as frustrating to those playing on Xbox Game Pass, but it certainly is for those that paid full price! While things seemed to have been resolved yesterday, players ran into the same matchmaking issues again today. The game's official Twitter account is now claiming (yet again) that problems have been fixed.
"Matchmaking services are recovering, and players are returning to the game! If you don't immediately get a successful lobby, give it a few minutes and then try again," the game's official Twitter account reads.
A glimpse at social media suggests that login and matchmaking issues have persisted even after this supposed fix. Some fans are demanding their money back, while others are using the occasion to ask once again for an offline mode. Payday 3 is not the only game that requires an internet connection to be played; Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will also require an internet connection for the game to be played when it comes out next year. That decision was similarly met with frustration from players, and the situation with Payday 3 shows exactly why it's a problem.
After a few days, patience is clearly wearing thin.
I defended payday 3 for the first day or two but this is beyond the joke now. How are we almost 4 days past launch and the servers are still broken?— WafflingBandit 🧇 (@WafflingBandit) September 24, 2023
Some fans are advising that people wait...
ok just throwing this out there in case people weren't keeping up with it. Payday 3 servers are constantly down. Like down every day since launch for at least a few hours. If you are interested in the game, i advise you to hold off on it until they get this straightened out— Morguerothe | Tentacled Cult Leader Vtuber (@Morguerothe) September 24, 2023
...while others are looking for a refund.
@StarbreezeAB can I get a refund for Payday 3 purchased on PlayStation please? I’ve had it since Thursday and haven’t been able to load into a single match— Shane (@shanermcneil) September 24, 2023
Even Game Pass subscribers want their money back!
Why release a game that's clearly isn't ready i got it on gamepass and I still wanna refund 🤣🤣 I need to be paid for the time lost #PAYDAY3 @PAYDAYGame pic.twitter.com/B21qDDM2yT— iamscorchy (@iamscorchy) September 24, 2023
This clearly isn't the reception Starbreeze was hoping for.
Payday 3 is such a bust, there was so much hype and starbreeze didnt prepare at all— ICE WHITE VIPER (@meat_potion) September 24, 2023
There's a lot of this going around.
My payday 3 experience so far #PAYDAY3 pic.twitter.com/KS3UNAYcFQ— xilow (@xilowfr) September 24, 2023
Payday is a series that means a lot to players.
@StarbreezeAB I love Payday. Alot. When sad, I dove into payday w/some music playin and it really helped my brain. Got the Payday3 collectors edition because of how much I adore Payday2. What sucks is that all the time I put in 2 was offline, and now I can't play 3 like I wanted— DaddyTrehVA (@DaddyTreh) September 24, 2023
It shouldn't be this hard to just play a game.
#Payday3's DOA status is completely their own doing. Hardest part of the game is getting into a game.— EROCKMATH 🎮🤘 (@erockmath) September 24, 2023