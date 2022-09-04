Persona 3 Portable Release Date Announcement Potentially Teased

It looks like Japanese developer Atlus could soon be announcing the release date for Persona 3 Portable on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Earlier this summer, Atlus finally announced that it would be porting its classic JRPG, Persona 3 Portable, to new platforms at some point in 2023. And while a specific launch date still isn't known, a new development may have just teased that this announcement is coming right around the corner.

As of this week, Persona 3 Portable has officially been rated in Korea. While this might not seem like anything major in its own right, games getting rated in this fashion in various regions around the globe usually means that they're nearing the final stages of development and are preparing for launch. While it's already known that Persona 3 Portable won't arrive until the coming calendar year, there is a chance that this rating could suggest that Atlus is at the very least planning to announce the release date very soon.

Obviously, the important thing to note with this situation is that Persona 3 Portable is a pretty old game. It first launched on PSP back in 2010 and was preceded by the original Persona 3 which arrived in 2006. As such, the content of this game is already well-known and previous versions have already been rated for a long time. With this in mind, Atlus likely could have submitted Persona 3 Portable to be rated far in advance of its actual release date.

Then again, it is also worth keeping in mind that the 2022 Tokyo Game Show will be happening later in September. And while Atlus hasn't guaranteed that any reveals related to Persona 3 Portable will be happening at this time, it does seem like a venue in which news on this new version of the game could come about.

Regardless of when Persona 3 Portable does release, Atlus is planning to bring the game to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Additionally, it will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass on the first day of its launch.

[H/T Gematsu]