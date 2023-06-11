Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica Revealed

Following a major leak just a few days back, Atlus has now officially unveiled both Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica. Announced as part of the Xbox Games Showcase, Persona 3 Reload will look to remake the PS2-era installment in the RPG franchise with elements that are similar to what was seen in Persona 5. Persona 5 Tactica, on the other hand, is yet another spin-off from P5 that now takes the sub-series into the tactical RPG genre.

Persona 3 Reload is likely the biggest game that Atlus showed off today as its existence has been rumored for quite some time. Although Atlus just ported Persona 3 Portable to modern platforms earlier this year, Reload will look to give the entirety of Persona 3 a fresh coat of paint, updated UI, and more up-to-date gameplay mechanics. Atlus hasn't confirmed an official launch date for Persona 3 Reload just yet, but it will release at some point in early 2024. As for the platforms, it's currently only known to be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. However, a launch on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch also seems feasible.

Persona 5 Tactica was a bit of a more surprising announcement from Atlus as it seemed like the developer might finally look to move past creating P5 spin-off titles. Instead, Persona 5 Tactica will see the Phantom Thieves returning once again in a new story that features a number of new characters and gameplay stylings. Likely the biggest departure though is that P5 Tactica will feature chibi-style artwork that is more similar to the Persona Q series that previously came to Nintendo 3DS. The game is set to release later this year on November 17 and will also be coming to Xbox platforms and Game Pass.

What do you think about this pair of new Persona titles that Atlus is working on? And which of the two are you more excited to see release? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.