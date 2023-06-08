Persona 3 Reload Leaked by Atlus

After over a year of rumors and reports, Atlus itself has confirmed the existence of its remake of Persona 3 via an accidental leak. Leading up to Summer Game Fest and Xbox’s coming showcase this weekend, it had been suggested by multiple sources that Atlus would soon be revealing its new version of Persona 3 alongside a new Persona 5 spin-off. Now, those rumors have proven to be true thanks to a new trailer that has hit the web a bit too early.

Going live on the official Atlus Instagram account, the first trailer for Persona 3 Reload was unveiled. As previous reports indicated, this new iteration of Persona 3 has a lot in common with the visual style and UI seen in Persona 5. The trailer itself showed some brief clips of gameplay to go along with a couple of iconic cutscenes from the beloved RPG. All in all, P3 Reload seems to be exactly what fans were hoping for.

As for the release date of Persona 3 Reload, all that this trailer has currently committed to is a launch in early 2024. When it comes to the platforms, the video also only mentions Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. However, because this trailer was being marketed by Xbox itself, it seems all but certain that Persona 3 Reload won’t be exclusive to Xbox. Instead, it will surely also land on PS5 and PS4, with Nintendo Switch as another possibility.

It’s worth noting that Atlus quickly deleted this trailer from its social media channel not long after it went live. As such, the developer likely won’t acknowledge the existence of Persona 3 Reload in an official capacity for a few more days. Given the Xbox branding in this leaked trailer, though, it’s likely that the studio will show off this new Persona 3 game this coming Sunday, June 11, at the Xbox Games Showcase.

