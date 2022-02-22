New Persona 5 Soundtracks Added to Spotify

Two new Persona 5 soundtracks have today made their way onto Spotify. Specifically, the games in question that have now seen their music added to the streaming service include Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers. While the original Persona 5 soundtrack has been on Spotify for a decent amount of time at this point, the addition of these two new video game scores represents a larger push from Atlus in recent years to make its music more widely available.

As of this moment, the music from both Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers is available to stream and listen to on Spotify. Persona 5 Royal is the expanded version of 2017’s Persona 5, and as such, it included a number of new songs that were not seen in the original game. Persona 5 Strikers, on the other hand, was a spin-off sequel to the original P5 that was action-focused rather than relying on turn-based combat. Much of the music in Strikers adapts what was already seen in Persona 5, but the game also has plenty of its own original music as well.

As mentioned, Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers arriving on Spotify in this manner is indicative of a larger initiative from Atlus in recent memory to bring much of its music to streaming platforms. In addition to the entire Persona 5 catalog of music now being on Spotify, the soundtracks from Persona 2, Persona 3, and Persona 4 also happen to be present. Given how beloved the music from the Persona series is overall, this is a very big deal for a number of fans, especially considering that the easiest way to access these scores previously was via YouTube. For them to all now be on Spotify (in addition to Apple Music) is surely something that countless fans will appreciate.

