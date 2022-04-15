Persona 5 Fans Don’t Know What to Make of New Tease

Persona fans don’t know what to make of a new Persona 5 tease. The tease doesn’t come the way of Atlus, Sega, or any individual involved with the game, but Microsoft, or at least a Microsoft employee. Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal were some of the best and highest-rated games of last generation, and they are exclusive to PlayStation platforms. If you’re on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, or Nintendo Switch, you still can’t enjoy the pair of RPGs despite numerous rumors that if were true would mean everyone on these platforms would be currently debating who the best girl is.

As for the tease, it more specifically comes the way of the official Windows Twitter account, and it’s probably bait, but it’s also the official Windows Twitter account making cryptic teases about Persona 5. Replying to a tweet mentioning Persona on PC, the Microsoft official Twitter account said the following: “Hard to believe it’s been almost six years since Persona 5 was released in the US! How many times have you played through it since then, counting Royal of course?” This is followed up by a wink emoji.

Why do some Persona fans think this is a tease that the game is coming to PC and Xbox? Because that’s sure how it looks. Now, why do some think this is just bait? Well, because it also looks like bait. It reads as both, but the chances the person running the Microsoft Twitter account has some inside scoop about Persona 5 are slim, which is more are leaning towards this being nothing more than the person running the account having some fun.

https://twitter.com/windows/status/1514727937957937163?s=21

If Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal were going to come to other platforms, they probably would have already. However, every once in a while, rumors of the pair migrating to other platforms surface. Typically, when a rumor refuses to go away, it’s because there’s some truth to it.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves; whether this via a clarification from Windows, a comment from Sega or Atlus, or any other collaborating rumors. In the meantime, for more coverage on not just Persona, but all things gaming, click here.