Persona Insider Shares Promising Update on Persona 6

A noteworthy insider when it comes to the Persona series from Atlus has shared a new update about the next mainline game in the franchise, Persona 6. Currently, Atlus has two major Persona titles slated to launch in the coming year. One of those games happens to be Persona 5 Tactica, which is a new strategy-focused spin-off from Persona 5. The other is Persona 3 Reload, which is a remake of the beloved Persona 3. And while fans are greatly excited about both of these Persona games, it sounds like Atlus is still placing much of its focus internally on Persona 6.

Coming by way of @MbKKssTBhz5 on Twitter, it was said that Atlus currently has four Persona games in total in development right now. Despite juggling so many entries at once, though, it was stressed that “all efforts” continue to be focused on Persona 6 primarily. To emphasize this, @MbKKssTBhz5 added that Atlus currently has no plans to remake any other installments in the series in the way that it’s currently doing with Persona 3. With all of this in mind, it stands to reason that Persona 6 could be the next major entry to release following the arrival of Persona 3 Reload.

https://twitter.com/MbKKssTBhz5/status/1680035080461328384

Currently, the thing that most Persona fans want when it comes to Persona 6 is just a formal announcement of the game. Given the massive success of Persona 5, it’s essentially guaranteed that Persona 6 will come about one day. For the time being, though, Atlus has chosen to remain silent on this front and has instead shown off other games. Perhaps if we’re lucky, Persona 6 will be revealed at some point before 2023 comes to a close. At this point in time, though, it’s starting to seem that 2024 is a more feasible window for such an announcement.

What do you think about this new rumor tied to Persona 6 and the focus that Atlus seemingly has on the game? And when do you think that Atlus will choose to finally unveil its next major Persona title to the world? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.