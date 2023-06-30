Persona 6 Rumor Leaks First Details

A new Persona 6 rumor has surfaced online and is making the rounds as the claims about the long-awaited RPG come from a source that goes by "MbKKssTBhz5" on Twitter. The source in question has recently proven reliable with a couple of leaks, and thus now everything they say has the attention of Persona fans. The latest information from the anonymous Twitter user pertains to Persona 6, a game that has now been subject of heavy rumors for years.

According to the leaker, the next Persona game, Persona 6, "will be different in a lot of ways." Why is this? Well, the leaker claims it's because it is mostly being developed by a new team. To this end, the leaker describes the game as some type of combination of Persona 3 Reloaded and the various Persona spin-offs.

"The next Persona will be different in a lot of ways, because it is being developed by mostly new Persona team staff," said the leaker, specifically. "It is hard to describe, but I think best description is Persona 3 Reloaded and spin-offs come together. A lot of the staff from Persona 3 Reloaded and the spin-offs are also working on Persona 6 with some supervising."

The leaker continues: "But this doesn't mean it is going to have spin-off gameplay. I am discussing the presentation. Persona 6 is a new development structure for Atlus that starts up with Persona 3 Reloaded, and the art team for the spin-offs is working on Persona 6 with some help."

The leaker also mentions the game is in development under the codename Carbon, that it will be revealed next year alongside a new spin-off, and that it will not be on older consoles. To this final point, the leaker mentions they have only seen it on PS5. And that's the extent of the new, alleged information.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is a rumor/leak. It is not official information. Further, even if this information is all entirely accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain accurate over time. Things change in game development all the time.