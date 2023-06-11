Persona Creators Reveal New RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio

Atlus has today revealed Metaphor: ReFantazio, which is a new JRPG from the same creative team behind Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5. All the way back in 2016, it was announced that Atlus had established Studio Zero, which was a team that was going to embark on creating a new fantasy-themed RPG that was simply dubbed "Project Re Fantasy" at the time. Since then, Atlus has said very little about Project Re Fantasy, which led some to believe that the game could have been canned. Fortunately, that wasn't the case, as Project Re Fantasy has now reappeared in the form of Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Announced as part of the Xbox Games Showcase today, Atlus surprised fans with the first trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio. Despite being a wholly new IP, the game seems to have a lot in common with the Persona franchise, notably with its character designs, art, and UI. The first trailer for Metaphor also highlighted the story and world of the title while also showing off a fair amount of gameplay, which is seemingly turn-based.

"Write your destiny and rise above fear as you step into a fantasy world unlike anything you've seen before," says the official description of Metaphor: ReFantazio. "Fraught with unsettling mystery, the kingdom stands on a precipice. Now, you must embark on a journey, overcoming obstacles and forging bonds with friends."

Enter the mirror of reality… into the pinnacle of fantasy. ⚔️



Fight for the future in Metaphor: ReFantazio, releasing on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC in 2024! pic.twitter.com/OcNt4RDjxG — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) June 11, 2023

Outside of Metaphor, Atlus also happened to show off two additional projects during today's event. The first happens to be Persona 3 Reload, which is a new remake of the beloved role-playing game. Persona 5 Tactica is the second game that was also unveiled and sees the return of the Phantom Thieves in a new tactics-based format. As a whole, Atlus has a lot of big projects in the works which is sure to please fans.

When it comes to the release date for Metaphor: ReFantaztio, Atlus has only broadly committed to a 2024 launch window for the moment. Additionally, the game is only currently said to be coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. However, as we have seen with Atlus announcements in the past, it seems likely that a reveal for PlayStation 5 (and potentially Nintendo Switch) could be happening in the coming days. If that does come to fruition, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.